সোমবার , ১০ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২৫শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Hrithik Roshan Takes Saba Azad to His Makeup Artist’s Engagement, Introduces Her to Everyone; Watch

অক্টোবর ১০, ২০২২ ৯:১২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
hrithik roshan saba azad


Hrithik Roshan once again made a lovey-dovey public appearance with Saba Azad as the actor attended his makeup artist, Vijay Palande’s engagement in Mumbai. Hrithik is clearly not shying away from accepting his relationship with Saba, who was first spotted with him earlier this year.

In their recent joint appearance, the lovebirds were twinning in white. While Hrithik looked dapper in an all-white suit, Saba stunned in a colour-coordinated knee-length dress. In a video, shared by Hrithik’s fan page on Instagram, Hrithik can be seen introducing Saba to his makeup artist’s fiancee. They later took a picture together.

Earlier, Hrithik and Saba were clicked arriving at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding bash in Mumbai. They posed for the paparazzi and flaunted their million-dollar smiles. Hrithik wore a black suit which he paired with a white shirt. Needless to say, he looked charming as always. On the other hand, Saba sported a green sharara which was heavily embroidered. She opted for glam make-up and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

Not just Hrithik Roshan, but his former wife Sussanne Khan also attended Richa and Ali’s wedding reception along with her longtime beau Arslan Goni.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan were previously married to each other. The former couple tied the knot in 2000. However, the duo parted ways in 2013 after 13 years of their marriage. While Sussanne is currently dating Arslan, Hrithik also recently made his relationship with Saba Azad official.

In August this year, it was reported that Sussanne and Arslan are planning to get married soon. However, Arslan himself rubbished all the speculations and told Hindustan Times, “I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t like talking about my personal life. I don’t know who has spoken about it. Early in the morning, the first tag I saw on Instagram was this. I don’t know who has written about it. I have zero comments on that.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here





Source link

