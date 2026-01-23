শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:১৪ অপরাহ্ন
Huge blow! Australia hit by another injury setback before T20 World Cup | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Huge blow! Australia hit by another injury setback before T20 World Cup | Cricket News


Australia’s Nathan Ellis (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Australia’s injury worries deepened ahead of the T20 World Cup after fast bowler Nathan Ellis suffered a hamstring issue during the ongoing Big Bash League. Ellis, who captains the Hobart Hurricanes, has been ruled out for the remainder of the BBL, a development that has cast doubt over his readiness for the global tournament, scheduled to begin on February 7 across India and Sri Lanka. Hobart’s campaign ended on Friday after they were eliminated by the Sydney Sixers.

Shaun Pollock praises Pretoria Capitals’ character; says SA20 pitches ideal World Cup prep

The setback further complicates Australia’s pace-bowling plans, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins also dealing with fitness concerns. Hazlewood, who missed the Ashes and has not played since November last year, is expected to be fully fit in time for the World Cup. Cummins, meanwhile, is likely to rejoin the squad later in the tournament. Before his injury, Ellis had been a standout performer for the Hurricanes in the BBL, claiming 14 wickets from nine matches while conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.03. Australia are set to face Pakistan in a three-match T20I series starting January 29, which will act as a key lead-up to the World Cup. Ellis has been rested for that series, alongside Tim David, Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Cummins, with all five named in Australia’s provisional T20 World Cup squad.



