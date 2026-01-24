‘I Thought He Actually Put On Weight’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Fat Suit BTS Leaves Fans Stunned | WATCH | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 24, 2026, 19:16 IST

A viral BTS clip from Animal reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s silicone fat suit transformation that fooled audiences. Fans react: “I thought he actually gained weight.”

A behind-the-scenes video from Animal has resurfaced online, revealing how Ranbir Kapoor used a silicone fat suit for select scenes, leaving fans stunned by how realistic the transformation looked.

A behind-the-scenes clip from Animal has resurfaced online, offering a fascinating glimpse into the physical transformation Ranbir Kapoor underwent for the film. The viral video reveals that the actor wore a meticulously crafted silicone fat suit to appear older and heavier in select scenes, a detail that had largely gone unnoticed when the film first released.

In the footage, members of the prosthetics team are seen carefully fitting the suit onto Ranbir and blending it seamlessly with his skin tone, ensuring the look held up even in close-up shots and during movement. The attention to detail is striking, and it explains why so many viewers were convinced that Ranbir had physically gained weight for the role.

Fans reacting to the clip expressed genuine surprise. “When I watched Animal for the first time, I thought he actually put on weight for this. That’s how realistic it looked. Kudos to the entire team,” one comment read. Another echoed the sentiment: “What 😮😮. I genuinely believed he had gained weight for those scenes.”

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal (2023) is a hyper-violent action drama that delves into the twisted, obsessive relationship between a father and son. Ranbir plays Ranvijay ‘Vijay Singh’, a man shaped by childhood trauma stemming from his emotionally distant father, played by Anil Kapoor. When an assassination attempt is made on his father, Vijay spirals into a brutal quest for revenge, abandoning moral restraint and embracing raw instinct, living up to the film’s title in the most literal sense.

What’s Next for Ranbir Kapoor

As of 2026, Ranbir Kapoor is navigating one of the most ambitious phases of his career. He is currently shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, a 1960s-set period drama co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, slated for a June 2026 release.

Later that year, he will headline Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One as Lord Ram, expected to hit theatres around Diwali 2026. Meanwhile, fans eager for more from the Animal universe will have to wait until 2027, when its sequel, Animal Park, is scheduled to arrive.

The resurfaced BTS clip is a reminder that sometimes the most convincing performances are powered not just by acting, but by invisible craft working quietly behind the camera.

