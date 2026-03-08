‘I was broken after the NZ series’: Sanju Samson wins Player of the Tournament after historic T20 World Cup run | Cricket News

India’s Sanju Samson (ANI Photo)

Sanju Samson capped off a remarkable campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 by winning the Player of the Tournament award after playing a decisive role in India national cricket team’s title triumph.Samson finished the tournament with 321 runs, an extraordinary achievement considering he played only five matches in the competition. The 31 year old was not part of India’s playing eleven at the start of the tournament and was drafted into the side after India’s loss to South Africa national cricket team. From that moment, the wicketkeeper batter produced a string of match winning performances.

His campaign was highlighted by three consecutive half centuries at the most crucial stages of the tournament. Samson first delivered a brilliant unbeaten 97 against the West Indies cricket team in a virtual quarter final, guiding India to victory in a tense chase. He followed it up with 89 in the semi final against England national cricket team and then struck another 89 in the final against New Zealand national cricket team.The Indian batter also rewrote several records during the tournament. Samson smashed 24 sixes, the most by any player in a single T20 World Cup edition. His 89 in the final is now the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final, surpassing the previous best of 85 not out by Marlon Samuels in 2016 and 85 by Kane Williamson in 2021.Samson’s tally of 321 runs is also the highest by an Indian batter in a single T20 World Cup, overtaking Virat Kohli’s record of 319 runs set during the 2014 tournament.His consistency also placed him in an elite group of players who have scored half centuries in both the semi final and the final of a T20 World Cup. Before Samson, only Shahid Afridi in 2009 and Virat Kohli in 2014 had achieved that feat.Speaking after receiving the award, Samson reflected on the journey that led to the defining tournament of his career.“Feels like a dream. Very happy and grateful. Out of words, out of emotions. [On his three fifties, thought process] To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn’t play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do. After the NZ series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered. And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream. A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out.”“For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big big conversations with him. Getting a guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for? I am very grateful for everyone who supported me. [What more does he want to achieve?] This itself is very big for me, I want to enjoy it right now and then after a few day will figure out what more to do.”