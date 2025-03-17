Ibrahim Ali Khan Is ‘Not A Fantastic Dancer’, Says Nadaaniyan Choregrapher: ‘Everytime He Didn’t Get A Step…’

Last Updated: March 17, 2025, 07:50 IST

Ibrahim Ali Khan, though not a gifted dancer, worked hard to nail his steps for Tirkit Dhoom.

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently made his debut with Nadaaniyan.

Netflix’s Nadaaniyan marks Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut, in which he plays Khushi Kapoor’s love interest. After the film’s release, social media users began calling out the lack of chemistry between Ibrahim and Khushi, as well as their acting skills. Some have even described the film as ‘AI-generated.’ Although the film wasn’t received well, fans appreciated Ibrahim’s dance skills. However, choreographer Vijay Ganguly revealed that Ibrahim is not a gifted dancer but works hard to master the routines.

Ganguly choreographed Ibrahim for the festive track, Tirkit Dhoom. He told Mid-Day, “Ibrahim is not a fantastic dancer but a very hardworking one.” He added, “Though he comes from a Nawabi family, he is grounded. Every time he didn’t get a step right, my assistants would go out of our way to make sure he did it well.”

Working with Ibrahim was special for Ganguly as he had previously worked with Amrita Singh in Saaheb (1985), Saif Ali Khan in Chef and Bhoot Police and Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. “I was a child artiste in the film [Saaheb]. I met her [Amrita Singh] properly during the shoot of Sara’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke [2023], and she remembered that I had choreographed Sara’s song, Chaka Chak [from Atrangi Re, 2021]. Sara would wake me up in Goa at 4 am to rehearse. She is transparent and has no filters. Sometimes we have to tell her to calm down,” Ganguly said and added, “Saif has improved over time. He will joke about things [but still] learn his steps.”

Meanwhile, amid the growing criticism of Nadaaniyan, the film’s dialogues, penned by Ishita Moitra (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Call Me Bae), have drawn particular criticism from social media users. Moitra co-wrote the script with Jehan Handa, known for his work on Showtime. Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced under Karan Johar’s banner, Nadaaniyan features an ensemble cast, including Khushi Kapoor, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary. The story follows Pia, a wealthy young woman, who convinces Arjun, a driven newcomer, to pretend to be her boyfriend after a falling-out with her friends. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.