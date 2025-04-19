Ibrahim Ali Khan Spends Family Time With Saif, Sara, Kareena In Unseen Pics Amid Nadaaniyan Backlash

Last Updated: April 19, 2025, 00:15 IST

In one candid photo, Ibrahim Ali Khan is seen sitting with his father Saif Ali Khan on a sofa, both dressed casually.

Ibrahim Ali Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan in unseen pics.

Ibrahim Ali Khan may have received flak for his debut in Nadaaniyan, but the actor has his family’s unwavering support. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi recently took to social media to share a set of unseen photos of her nephew Ibrahim, showing his close bond with the Pataudi family.

In one candid photo, Ibrahim is seen sitting with his father Saif Ali Khan on a sofa, both dressed casually. While Saif looks at him pensively, Ibrahim is engrossed in his phone. Another picture captures him posing with his grandmother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, by a serene poolside at their Pataudi palace. The final image features a festive family gathering, where Ibrahim is seen with Sharmila Tagore, sister Sara Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, all dressed in ethnic wear. Sharing the pics, Saba wrote, “Moments Memories. And impromptu captures… Life. Family. Love. #happytimes.”

The photos surface just weeks after Ibrahim’s debut film Nadaaniyan released on Netflix on March 7. Co-starring Khushi Kapoor, the film generated significant buzz but fell short of expectations and was trolled heavily online.

Speaking about the film, Sharmila Tagore didn’t mince words while promoting her Bengali film Puratawn. In an interview, she candidly said, “Ibrahim’s film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn’t be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn’t great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good.”

Ibrahim, in a recent chat with Filmfare, opened up about her reaction. “She saw it,” he shared, adding, “Like we were talking earlier about how it is tougher now than it was earlier. I’m sure my dad has his views on how he found it hard being my grandmother’s kid… and my grandmother was a big name. She was a very big superstar. So my dad had that pressure. And I think my grandmother saw him not doing so well in his first few movies.”

Stay updated with the latest news and updates on Bollywood, Hollywood, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and regional cinema, including celebrity gossip, box office collections, movie reviews and trailers. Discover trending K-dramas, must-watch web series, top K-pop songs, and more on the News18 Movies section.