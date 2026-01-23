‘I’d pick him any day’: Former cricketer chooses Rishabh Pant over Sanju Samson in T20Is | Cricket News

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson (Agency Image)

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith has questioned India’s decision to leave Rishabh Pant out of their T20 World Cup squad, saying a player of his ability should “walk into any T20 side”. Pant, who is currently recovering from a side strain, has not featured in India’s T20 plans since the 2024 World Cup in Barbados. Sanju Samson has been named as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming tournament, with Ishan Kishan included among the reserves.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the second T20 between India and New Zealand, Smith said he would have selected Pant ahead of Samson. “I’d pick Rishabh Pant in my team any day of the week. I’m surprised that Rishabh Pant is not here. He is a wonderfully gifted player. He can win a match. That’s what you’ve got to have with T20 players. They’ve got to be match-winners,” Smith said. Smith said team balance often dictated selection decisions in modern T20 cricket and suggested that leaving out Shubman Gill to accommodate Samson at the top of the order was understandable. “These sides are all about balance. You haven’t got room for too many players who only have one discipline. It’s all about finding the right mix,” he said. He added that wicketkeeper-batters were now expected to bat higher up the order to justify their place in the side. “Invariably, wicketkeepers used to bat at seven. Now they have to bat in the top four to be worth their soap. Their primary strength has to be batting, with wicketkeeping as the secondary skill,” Smith said. Citing New Zealand’s approach, Smith pointed to Tim Seifert as an example of a player who offers value in both disciplines. “He’s equally good as a keeper and as a batter. It’s hard to split his skills. Those kinds of players are gold because they help the balance of the side,” he said. Smith also named India among his top contenders to defend their T20 World Cup title, noting the advantage of playing at home. “India have got a good chance to defend because they’re playing at home and know the conditions very well. But it’s a very even competition. About five teams could win it,” he said. Smith also identified Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand as teams capable of challenging for the title.