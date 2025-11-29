IFFI 2025: Vietnamese Director Ash Mayfair’s Skin Of Youth Takes Home Top Honour | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 29, 2025, 18:45 IST

Filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi took home the prestigious Best Debut Director award from IFFI 2025.

The IFFI 2025 concluded with several awards and accolades celebrating cinema.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) wrapped up with inspiring stories. Organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Government of Goa, opened with Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran for the Indian Panorama section. Following this, it featured over 240 films from 81 countries. The exciting event witnessed a Vietnamese film taking home the prestigious Golden Peacock, followed by several remarkable performances, even by Indian projects.

Vietnamese director Ash Mayfair’s film Skin of Youth captivated moviegoers, earning the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Best Feature Film in the global competition. After nine days of screenings, discussions, and celebrations, the movie secured the top spot after competing against 15 films.

Ash Mayfair’s Skin Of Youth Won The Best Film (Golden Peacock) Award At IFFI 2025

The film follows the turbulent romance between a transgender sex worker seeking gender-affirming surgery and an underground cage fighter striving to support his son, as per Variety. It was awarded at the closing ceremony on November 28 in Goa, including a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh (4 million rupees), which is shared equally between the director and the producer.

The jury described the film as “Bold and brave, stunning and stylish”, praising its compelling narrative that delivers a powerful message and highlighting its effective use of music and editing, as per the same report.

Silver Peacock Awards Won By Santosh Davakahar, Ubeimar Rios, And Jara Sofija Ostan

Following Skin of Youth, three people were awarded Silver Peacocks. The list includes the best director prize for Santosh Davakahar, for the Marathi thriller Gondhal, which unfolds over a night-long ritual designed to bless a newlywed couple. The story takes a dark turn as emotions, jealousy, and secrets clash among village characters during the sacred Gondhal ceremony.

The Silver Peacocks were also awarded to Ubeimar Rios for best actor (male) for his role in the Colombian film, A Poet, which was directed by Simon Mesa Soto. As well as to Jara Sofija Ostan for best actor (female) for the Slovenian film Little Trouble Girls. As per Variety, these acting awards were accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Other Major Awards At IFFI 2025

The Norwegian film Safe House, directed by Eirik Svensson, received the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal at IFFI 2025. Set over 15 intense hours inside a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Bangui during the 2013 civil war in the Central African Republic, it is an outstanding contribution to cinema that promotes peace, non-violence, and intercultural dialogue, according to the press release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The romantic musical drama Bandish Bandits 2, directed by Anand Tiwari, won the Best Web Series (OTT) award at IFFI 2025. Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, its commanding grip on music and arts impressed the jury.

The Best Debut Director Award was jointly secured by Hesam Farahmand for his Persian movie My Daughter’s Hair and Tõnis Pill for his Estonian movie Frank. Additionally, filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi bagged the Best Debut Director (Indian) award for the Indian film Kesari 2.

A Special Jury Award was handed to director Akinola Davies Jr. for his movie, My Father’s Shadow. A special recognition for contribution to Indian cinema was also awarded to actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Last but not least, veteran actor Rajinikanth was felicitated with a special honour, the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for completing five decades in Indian cinema at the closing ceremony held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: November 29, 2025, 18:43 IST

News movies bollywood IFFI 2025: Vietnamese Director Ash Mayfair’s Skin Of Youth Takes Home Top Honour