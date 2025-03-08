Advertise here
শনিবার , ৮ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ২৩শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

IIFA 2025: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga On Women In Cinema, Empowerment, Equal Rights | WATCH

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৮, ২০২৫ ৪:০৭ অপরাহ্ণ
IIFA 2025: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga On Women In Cinema, Empowerment, Equal Rights | WATCH

At the ongoing IIFA awards in Jaipur, Indian film industry personalities, filmmaker Guneet Monga and actress Madhuri Dixit sat down for a candid chat about the journey of women in Bollywood, their growth in cinema, women empowerment, and so much more. Watch an excerpt from their chat right here. bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment





