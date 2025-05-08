Ileana D’Cruz Never Wants Her Kids To Feel They ‘Must Earn’ Her Love: ‘It’s Worst Feeling’

Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 03:12 IST

The actor, who confirmed her second pregnancy earlier this year in February, took to Instagram Stories to respond to a fan’s comment on her earlier post about love and parenting.

Ileana D’cruz with her husband Michael Dolan and son Phoenix.

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has shared a heartfelt note on parenting, expressing how she wants to raise her children with unconditional love. The actor, who confirmed her second pregnancy earlier this year in February, took to Instagram Stories to respond to a fan’s comment on her earlier post about love and parenting.

In the fan’s message, they wrote, “People, and especially kids, should be taught that being cruel, wicked, unkind or selfish are not lovable traits and you will not be loved and also should not reward love to those. Love has to be earned just like respect and happiness. And its not wrong to chase love… We just have to teach kids not to chase people for their response to our positive qualities but merely to nurture them so that people will turn to us on their own.”

Sharing the screenshot, Ileana responded with a deeply personal message: “I will never want my children to feel that they need to ‘earn’ my love. That is by far the worst feeling I have ever experienced. Feeling ‘not good enough’. I want to raise happy, healthy, kind children (I am sure all parents do) and I will do my best to ensure to know how loved they are. These are, of course, my views and opinions. You do you.”

Ileana and her husband Michael tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2023. She first surprised her fans in April last year by announcing her pregnancy with a picture of a baby onesie and the caption, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you, my little darling.” The couple welcomed their son in August, with Ileana sharing the news: “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart’s beyond full.”

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film also featured Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

