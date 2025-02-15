Ileana D’Cruz Puts Speculation To Rest, Confirms 2nd Pregnancy With Husband Michael Dolan

Last Updated: February 15, 2025, 14:29 IST

Ileana D’Cruz confirmed she’s expecting her second child with husband Michael Dolan. She hinted at it in a New Year post and announced it on Instagram with a snack photo.

Ileana D’cruz with her husband Michael Dolan and son Phoenix.

Ileana D’Cruz has just dropped the sweetest surprise. The actress has officially put all rumours to rest and confirmed that baby No. 2 is on the way. Just months after welcoming her first child with husband Michael Dolan, Ileana is gearing up for round two of motherhood. And honestly, she seems to be loving every bit of this new chapter in her life.

Ileana had first sparked pregnancy rumours in her New Year post as she had dropped a reel to summarise how her year 2024 was. This reel largely included her sweet moments with son Koa Phoenix Dolan and husband Michael Dolan. In the clip, we saw a blink-and-miss picture of Ileana’s emotional face as she held a pregnancy test kit in her hand. However, fans were quick to notice and this sparked speculations that the actress is expecting her second child. However, Ileana never confirmed it.

Today though, she confirmed it in a rather peculiar way. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her midnight snack and wrote, “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant.”

Check it out:

The actress had shared a reel in January hinting that she might be pregnant again. “Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more,” wrote Ileana. In the month showing October, Ileana was seen holding a positive pregnancy stick up to the camera. At that time, netizens had started speculating about the second baby.

Check it out:

In April 2023, Ileana had left everyone surprised when she had announced her pregnancy for the first time as she had not revealed about her marriage. For months, even her husband remained a mystery man. Ileana had posted a picture of a onesie while announcing the news of her first pregnancy on Instagram. She wrote, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” In May, she posted a picture of her bump and announced the birth of her son in August, writing, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart’s beyond full.”

Ileana and Michael married in a hush-hush ceremony in 2023.