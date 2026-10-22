‘I’m Not That Kind Of A Person’: Rashmika Mandanna Says She’s Uncomfortable With Bikini Looks And Skin Show | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood ‘I’m Not That Kind Of A Person’: Rashmika Mandanna Says She’s Uncomfortable With Bikini Looks And Skin Show

Last Updated: October 22, 2026, 07:45 IST

Vijay Deverakonda says actors need support when they are uncomfortable with revealing costumes or scenes. Rashmika Mandanna also shared how difficult it can be to speak up.

Rashmika Mandanna On Drawing The Line With Revealing Outfits.

Vijay Deverakonda has said actors need the freedom to refuse revealing costumes or intimate scenes without being made to feel unprofessional. Speaking on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 9 alongside his wife Rashmika Mandanna, the actor discussed the pressure performers can face when they are uncomfortable with a scene but have already signed a film.

The conversation comes amid criticism of Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in the Telugu film Peddi, the camera angles used for her character and a scene involving a kiss without consent. Rashmika said actors should be able to express their discomfort without fearing how directors or others on a film set might react.

Rashmika Mandanna says she has struggled to say no

Rashmika explained that while commercial films can require actors to wear costumes they might not usually choose, performers should still be allowed to set personal boundaries. She said she is not comfortable with excessive skin show, even when a role calls for revealing outfits.

“There are some things which I am not okay with. I know some characters need some things like a bikini or like that. But, even in that, I will say I am not comfortable with that exposing and skin show. I am not that kind of a person.”

The actor added that she draws her own lines when it comes to costumes and scenes and prefers working with directors who respect those boundaries.

“But again, when you do commercial films, there will be these costumes, that you are not completely comfortable with. But there are some lines that i draw for myself. More so often, the directors are okay with it because those are the people i prefer working with.”

Vijay agreed that speaking up is not always easy, even for actors who have established themselves in the industry. “But, those are still challenging to have these conversations. It is hard.”

Vijay Deverakonda says actors need support to refuse scenes

Vijay said actors can feel trapped by the expectations attached to a project after signing on. They may worry that refusing a scene or costume could make others question their professionalism, even when they are simply trying to protect their comfort. “They all need support system to say that it is okay to put your foot down. I thnk people can make you feel like ‘But you are an actress. You signed this film. Isn’t this your job? I am not asking too much.’ So you start feeling a pressure of ‘Am i not doing my job? Am I not being professional?’ When they start making you feel unprofessional, they you think ‘Let’s not make a big deal out of it. And hope it will be okay’. You unwillingly are okay with it and then when things come out…,” he said.

Rashmika pointed to the regret actors may feel later if they agree to something they were uncomfortable with in the first place. “I should have said something that time.”

Rashmika Mandanna says Vijay encourages her to speak up

Rashmika also admitted that she sometimes finds it difficult to tell a filmmaker that she does not want to do a particular scene. She said she turns to Vijay for reassurance.

“You have to make it easier for actors to come and ask these questions. Even I find it hard. Sometimes I want to say ‘I don’t want to do it’. But it takes a lot of conversations with Vijay like ‘I really want to say this and he is like you can. Of course you should’.”

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What did Rashmika Mandanna say about wearing bikinis and skin show in films? Rashmika Mandanna stated that she is uncomfortable with excessive skin show and exposing outfits like bikinis, explaining, “I am not that kind of a person” and adding that she draws strict personal boundaries regarding costumes. Why did Vijay Deverakonda say actors need a support system on film sets? Vijay Deverakonda explained that actors often feel trapped and pressured after signing a film, worrying that refusing revealing costumes or uncomfortable scenes will make others question their professionalism. How does Rashmika Mandanna handle the difficulty of refusing certain scenes? Rashmika admitted that she sometimes finds it hard to tell filmmakers when she does not want to do a scene, and she turns to Vijay Deverakonda for reassurance and conversations to help her speak up. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: October 22, 2026, 07:45 IST