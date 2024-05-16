Imran Khan FINALLY Makes Relationship With Girlfriend Lekha Official, Latter Drops Romantic Photo

Looks like Imran Khan and GF Lekha Washington are not shying away from expressing their love for each other. The lovebirds made their relationship official on Instagram. Lekha shared a breathtaking silhouette of herself with Imran against a beach. The photo instantly went viral.

Earlier this year, in the month of March, Imran Khan and Lekha moved in together. They rented an apartment in Bandra from renowned Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Before this relationship, Khan was married to Avantika Malik, with their marriage ending in divorce in 2019. Until recently, Khan resided in a Pali Hill bungalow in Bandra.

Their new Bandra residence boasts a sea view and is situated close to a property previously rented by Khan’s uncle, Bollywood icon Aamir Khan. The couple will be living in the three-floor Clefepete apartment on prestigious Carter Road.

This rental agreement, documented on March 20, 2024, and set for a duration of three years, was revealed by Zapkey, a real estate data platform. Bandra continues to be a sought-after residence area for many celebrities, such as actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, John Abraham, and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Lekha Washington was previously married to journalist Pablo Chaterji, who is the offspring of famous theatre performer Dhritiman Chaterji.

In a recent Vogue India interview, Imran Khan opened up about valuing his privacy while confirming his relationship with Lekha Washington. He clarified, “The rumors about my romantic involvement with Lekha Washington are indeed true. I have been divorced and separated since February 2019,” he disclosed.

Khan also shared details about his blossoming romance with Lekha, which started during the lockdown. He outlined, “Lekha and I became close during the lockdown, one and a half years after my separation from Avantika and roughly a year after she parted ways with her partner, contrary to reports stating they were married.”

On the work front, Imran Khan is preparing to make his Bollywood comeback after a nine-year break. He is set to portray the character of Happy Patel in a lively comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Described as a laughter-filled riot, the film embraces a blend of familiar elements and a unique, refreshing setting that harks back to Imran’s past works. According to an industry insider, filming has already begun in Goa for this eagerly anticipated movie.