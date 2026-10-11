Imran Khan Returns Home After Mumbai CJP Protest Detention, GF Lekha Washington Shares Update: ‘We Are Fine’ | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Imran Khan Returns Home After Mumbai CJP Protest Detention, GF Lekha Washington Shares Update: ‘We Are Fine’

Last Updated: October 11, 2026, 07:40 IST

Imran Khan returned home after being detained at a Mumbai protest. Lekha Washington shared updates, saying the group was safe and on its way home.

Actor Imran Khan Detained At Mumbai Protest, Girlfriend Lekha Washington Says They Are Safe.

Actor Imran Khan has returned home after being detained by Mumbai Police during a protest at August Kranti Maidan on Saturday. His girlfriend Lekha Washington shared updates on social media, saying the group was safe but had to walk home because the police were not allowing them to take a vehicle.

Lekha Washington Says They Were Not Allowed To Take A Vehicle

Lekha posted a video explaining what happened after the detention. “The cops are not letting us go home. We are randomly walking on the road. They are not letting us catch any car or any vehicle to go home.”

In another video, she reassured people that they were safe and heading home. “I am trying to say that we are all safe, we are all fine and we are all on our way home.”

Zayn Marie Khan Shares Photo From Police Van

Imran had attended the protest with Lekha and his cousin Zayn Marie Khan. Zayn shared a picture from inside the police van, where she was seated beside the couple. She captioned it, “INQUILAAB ZINDABAAD.”

Imran was seen smiling and making a peace sign in the picture. Zayn also shared a video in which she asked the actor whether he had ever been to jail. Imran smiled and said there were chances now, given the situation.

Imran Khan Explains Why He Joined The Protest

Speaking to the media earlier, Imran said he had attended the protest as a Mumbai resident and was not representing any organisation. He said he wanted to understand why people’s freedom of movement was being restricted and why their voices were being suppressed.

“I don’t have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people’s voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.

He also clarified that he was participating in an individual capacity. “I don’t have any right to demand anything from people. I am not a part of any organisation. I will stand as a representative.”

Why Were Protesters Detained At August Kranti Maidan?

The detention took place during a protest in support of CJP’s call against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to the Mumbai Police, more than 400 people were detained. The police said no permission had been sought for the protest and that the Bombay High Court’s directions allow protests to be held only at Azad Maidan.

CJP workers, however, claimed they had emailed the Mumbai Police seeking permission but had received no response.

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Why was actor Imran Khan detained by Mumbai Police during a protest? Actor Imran Khan was detained during a protest at August Kranti Maidan supporting the Cockroach Janta Party’s call against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over electoral roll revisions. According to police, more than 400 people were detained because no permission had been sought and protests are legally restricted to Azad Maidan. What did Lekha Washington share about their release and safety after detention? Following their release from detention, Lekha Washington shared videos on social media confirming that she, Imran Khan, and others were safe and heading home. However, she noted that they had to walk because police did not allow them to take a vehicle. What reason did Imran Khan give for joining the Mumbai protest? Imran Khan stated that he participated in the protest strictly as an individual citizen and resident of Mumbai rather than representing any organization. He explained that he joined to understand why people’s freedom of movement and voices were being restricted. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: October 11, 2026, 07:40 IST