রবিবার , ৩১ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৭ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Imtiaz Ali Reveals If ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Sequels Are in the Works: ‘Let’s See What…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৩১, ২০২৪ ৯:৫৬ অপরাহ্ণ
imtiaz ali jab we met love aaj kal sequels 2024 03 17aefee54eaed51484636e215f3700a4


Imtiaz Ali opens up on creating sequels to Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal.

Imtiaz Ali expressed his thoughts on making sequels to his critically acclaimed films Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal.

Imtiaz Ali’s body of work, though not extensive, has built him a strong fan following over time. As he’s currently focused on the promotion of his ninth movie, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ questions about sequels to beloved movies like ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Love Aaj Kal’ keep popping up. Speaking with Pinkvilla recently, Imtiaz was probed on the likelihood of sequels for these hits.

The director did not outright dismiss the idea of sequels but confessed he isn’t planning to tackle them in the near future. He shared, “No (laughs). No Love Aaj Kal 3 and no Jab We Met 2 as of now. I don’t know whether I should make a sequel. But I never say never, though there are no plans at present. Let’s see what happens. I have three scripts that I am crazily desperate to start making.”

‘Jab We Met’ served as a milestone in Imtiaz Ali’s career, securing his status as a leading director. The movie has become a staple of Bollywood pop culture since its release, largely due to Kareena Kapoor’s memorable performance as Geet, alongside Shahid Kapoor, making it a perennial favorite. ‘Love Aaj Kal,’ with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, garnered extensive praise and ranked as one of the top-grossing films of 2009. Imtiaz attempted to capture the original’s magic with a sequel in 2020 starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, but it only achieved moderate success.

Regarding ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ Imtiaz’s latest venture explores the life and untimely demise at 27 of the iconic Punjabi singer. The film features Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the main roles, with AR Rahman providing the soundtrack. Its release is scheduled for April 12 on Netflix.

Recently, Imtiaz Ali spoke about why he opted for an OTT release and not a theatrical release for the film. Imtiaz told Pinkvilla, “Well, new things come along and you must try it… I believe that I am like a big cinema watcher, like a theatre viewer and a director. When I close my eyes and think about a film, I always imagine myself on the big screen in a theatre and watching the big screen. I can’t help it, but I don’t think that will be a bad thing for a film I made for an OTT.”

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



