মঙ্গলবার , ১৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৮শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

In Latest Video, Sonu Sood Shares His Love For Train Journeys

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৩, ২০২২ ৩:১৯ অপরাহ্ণ
sonu sood 1


Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has won our hearts umpteen times with his numerous philanthropic and humanitarian works. Preferring to lead a simple lifestyle, the Happy New Year actor has yet again declared his love for train journeys. He has expressed his fondness for Indian Railways, calling himself “trained to travel in train”. Recently, he was seen having the time of his life, sitting close to a train door, enjoying the wind hitting his face. The video snippet that he dropped on his Instagram handle grabbed his fans’ attention in no time.

The 49-year-old turned creative with his post, as he added the classic Musafir Hoon Yaaron song by legendary singer Kishore Kumar in the background of the clip. He hashtagged the fun clip with the words #train #traveldiaries.

Wearing a black tee, clubbed with a pair of joggers and white sneakers, Sonu was captured holding onto the door of a train as the vehicle seemed to cross a platform. The actor snuck out his head, looking ahead as the strong winds hit his face and ruffled his hair. The fact that he was enjoying himself was clear from his smile.

As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet, fans rushed to the comments, to share their reactions to Sonu’s daredevil stunt. “Bhai ur great,” lauded one user. “India ka real hero Sonu Sood sir,” noted another. A few other users expressed their concern about the actor, scooting so close to the train door.

“Aree sir kyu khatron ke khiladi bann rhe ho aap eklauta future PM ho aap aise risk ni lene ka (Sir, why are you trying to be a daredevil? You are our only future PM. Don’t take such risks),” commented a worried user. “Sirji gir mt jaiyo (Don’t fall off Sir),” wrote another.

Earlier, the Dabangg actor dropped a full video of his train journey on Twitter, where he was captured having a ball at the Boisar railway station at 10 pm. The actor lay on a bench on the platform, boarded a local train back home and even drank tap water from the station.

He revealed in the video that life at the railway station was incomparable, and a different experience altogether. Being the kind and humble man that he is, Sonu agreed to click pictures with his admirers inside the train premises.

On the work front, Sonu was last seen in the film Samrat Prithviraj. He essayed the role of Chand Vardai in this Akshay Kumar-starrer. But this Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial failed to impress moviegoers.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

