শুক্রবার , ২০ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৬ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

In Marathi Show Bhagya Dile Tu Mala, Kaveri and Rajwardhan Mohite Now Engaged

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২০, ২০২৩ ৫:৫১ অপরাহ্ণ
Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 17:16 IST

The video of the on-screen pair has been shared on the Colors Marathi Instagram account.

Marathi serial Bhagya Dile Tu Mala amassed a huge fan following among the audience. Now, in the upcoming episodes, the fans will get to witness an exciting turn. Recently, the serial has brought amazing news for fans. The show’s lead pair, Kaveri (played by Tanvi Mundle) and Rajwardhan Mohite (Vivek Sangle), are now engaged and their photos have taken social media by storm.

In the photos, Kaveri can be seen donning an authentic green kathpadar saree. She accessorised her look with exquisite earrings, an elegant neckpiece and Marathi Nath. The actress opts for a minimalist makeup look. Her braided hairstyle accentuates her beauty and makes her look extraordinary on her special day. Rajwardhan wore a kurta pyjama. The duo is seen striking a romantic pose in the viral pictures. In one of the pictures, the pair can be seen flaunting their engagement rings, as they pose for the camera.

The video of the couple has been shared on the Colors Marathi Instagram account. So far, the video has garnered over 92.9K views and more than 7K likes. Several social media users took to Instagram to comment on the video. One user wrote, “Cute couple”. Another commented, “TanVivek”. One user also wrote, “Nice Jodi”. Some fans have even filled the comment section with heart eyes emoji.

The actress has also shared the photos, giving a glimpse of their engagement ceremony. While sharing the photos, Tanvi wrote, “How was the engagement of Kaveri and Rajwardhan? The show begins now”.

The lead characters in the show came closer to each other after facing a lot of difficulties. Now, the fans are extremely excited to witness their love in the upcoming episodes. If you haven’t seen the photos yet, go ahead and check them out right away.

Entertainment Bureau

