IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan crush New Zealand as India go 2-0 up in T20I series | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India moved 2-0 ahead in the five-match T20 series after beating New Zealand by seven wickets in the second match on Friday in Raipur. Ishan Kishan marked his return to the national side with 76 off 32 balls, after failing in the first T20I, while captain Suryakumar Yadav scored 82 not out off 37 balls, his first fifty after 23 innings.Chasing 209, India reached the target in 15.2 overs despite losing both openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson inside the first two overs. Kishan counter-attacked from the start and put the pressure back on the New Zealand bowlers. Shivam Dube supported Suryakumar at the end with 36 not out off 18 balls as India finished the chase comfortably.

Kishan hit 11 fours and four sixes. His innings included shots square of the wicket and down the ground. Such was the timing and impact of the innings that Kishan got a hug from his skipper after mistiming a slog sweep off Ish Sodhi’s bowling.Earlier, New Zealand posted 208 for six after being asked to bat. Devon Conway scored 19 off nine balls and Tim Seifert made 24 off 13 as the visitors made a quick start. Rachin Ravindra added 44 off 26 balls, while Glenn Phillips fell to Kuldeep Yadav in the middle overs.Kuldeep picked up two wickets, helping India control the scoring after the powerplay. Shivam Dube removed Daryl Mitchell in the 12th over, slowing New Zealand’s momentum. Mitchell Santner then scored 47 not out off 27 balls to ensure his team crossed 200, with 57 runs coming from the last five overs.India opted to bowl first, keeping in mind the possibility of dew. Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav came into the side, with Jasprit Bumrah rested and Axar Patel unavailable due to injury.With this win, India now lead the T20I series 2-0.