Inside Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar are one of the most adored couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. The couple is often seen painting the town red with their romantic pictures and is all set to take the biggest plunge in their life. They are about to get married and have shared several photos and videos from their pre-wedding festivities.

In this Reel, Akshaya shared a glimpse of her Mehendi ceremony. The Chatur Chor actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous, dolled up in a multi-coloured Anarkali sleeveless kurta. This kurta had a mirror embellishment going all over. The bottom part of the Anarkali had a zig-zag pattern that accentuated its beauty. She paired the outfit with a set of heavy earrings and maang tikka. The euphonious title track of Tujhyat Jeev Rangla beautifully compliments the vibe of this fun-filled moment.

Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe commented with heart emoticons and expressed her happiness for the duo.

On the other hand, Hardeek’s friend Yogesh Powar shared a glimpse of the Haldi ceremony. Hardeek looks handsome, decked up in traditional Maharashtrian attire with Haldi smeared on his face. Yogesh attached the song Halad Lagali rendered by Anand Shinde, Adarsh Shinde and Kavita Raam to this reel. Bipin Dhaigude and Abhijeet Kulkarni penned the lyrics of this song, while Dev Ashish composed the music. Some users congratulated the couple referring to their on-screen names, Ranavijay Gaikwad and Anjali Pathak from serial Tujhyat Jeev Rangla. Another wished to know the destination of this marriage ceremony.

Hardeek and Akshaya made headlines after they opened up about their marriage in the popular comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. The couple had revealed that they would tie the nuptial knot in Pune. Hardeek said, “Yes we have discussed with Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole about the wedding venue in Pune, and we have also planned to tie the knot here”. The much-loved couple also revealed that they have bought their engagement attire from Kolhapur.

Read all the Latest Movies News here