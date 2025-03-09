Advertise here
রবিবার , ৯ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ২৪শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বাংলাদেশ

International Peace Youth Group Published Peace Newspaper With Bangladesh Youths to Address Youth Unemployment

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৯, ২০২৫ ৮:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
In 2024, the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and Bangladesh youths conducted YEPW activities together. Through this initiative, they published the Bangladesh Youth Peace Newspaper to capture the voices of people in Bangladesh.

While YEPW stands for the Youth Engagement & Peacebuilding Working Group, the Bangladesh YEPW Peace Newspaper was created to raise awareness on essential issues youth in Bangladesh, employment challenges intense social pressures.

The YEPW Peace Newspaper hightlighted the reality of youth unemployment and suggested potential solutions. It concluded by emphasizing the need for Bangladesh to prioritize the creation of meaningful employment opportunities for young people in order to foster sustainable growth

YEPW focuses on Peace Walks, Peace Letter Campaigns, Youth Peace Summits, and various volunteer activities. Since 2024, the IPYG has partnered with five youth NGOs to volunteer for youth communities in Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Chittagong.

The International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) is a youth organization affiliated with Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL). Founded on the spirit of the Declaration of World Peace proclaimed on May 25, 2013, IPYG currently includes over 1,000 youth organizations from 128 countries, all actively participating in youth-led peace initiatives.

