New Zealand captain Tom Latham added another milestone to his Test career on Friday, moving past Brendon McCullum to become the country’s fourth-highest run-scorer in the longest format.Latham achieved the feat during the opening day’s play of the second Test against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The left-handed batter went past McCullum’s tally of 6,453 runs, taking his career total to 6,454 in 174 innings across 97 Tests.McCullum represented New Zealand in 101 Tests between 2004 and 2016, accumulating 6,510 runs in 174 innings. Latham needed just four runs to move ahead of the former captain but had to wait after failing to score in either innings of the series opener at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.He finally got off the mark in Christchurch on the second ball he faced and moved to 4 runs off nine deliveries on the third ball of New Zealand’s third over, crossing McCullum’s mark in the process.Latham also brought up his 32nd Test half-century during the second Test, adding another significant achievement to his day.The New Zealand captain went on to score 59 off 128 deliveries, hitting six boundaries before Akash Deep brought his innings to an end in the 42nd over. The Indian pacer produced a superb delivery that angled in before holding its line outside off, drawing Latham forward in defence and inducing a fine outside edge. Rishabh Pant completed a straightforward catch behind the stumps to give India a much-needed breakthrough.Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson remains at the top of the all-time list with 9,515 runs from 110 Tests. Williamson, who announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, is followed by Ross Taylor (7,683) and Stephen Fleming (7,172).

Most runs for New Zealand in Tests