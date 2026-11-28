Akash Deep became only the fifth Indian fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a Test innings in New Zealand. (Image credit: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: Akash Deep delivered an impressive performance with the ball in Christchurch, becoming only the fifth Indian fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a Test innings in New Zealand.The right-arm pacer returned figures of 5/95 as India bowled out New Zealand for 356 on Day 2 of the second Test at Hagley Oval on Saturday. He was instrumental in breaking the hosts’ resistance and dismissing their lower-order batters.

Akash Deep enters elite list

With this performance, Akash Deep has joined four former Indian fast bowlers who have taken five-wicket hauls in Tests in New Zealand. Zaheer Khan tops the list with four such performances, while Ishant Sharma has three.Madan Lal and Javagal Srinath have taken one five-wicket haul each in the country. Akash Deep has now joined the two former pacers.Indian seamers with five-wicket hauls in Tests in New Zealand:

Zaheer Khan – 4

Ishant Sharma – 3

Madan Lal – 1

Javagal Srinath – 1

Akash Deep – 1

Kamboj strikes early, but Blundell holds firm

New Zealand began the second day at 246/5, with Tom Blundell unbeaten on 53. India made an early breakthrough when Anshul Kamboj dismissed Glenn Phillips for 36 with the second new ball.Blundell, however, continued to make life difficult for the Indian bowlers. He stitched together a useful partnership with Nathan Smith, who contributed 26 off 45 balls, to take New Zealand past 250.Akash Deep broke the stand by dismissing Smith. The batter tried to work the ball towards the leg side but ended up playing a leading edge straight back to the bowler.

Blundell’s resistance finally ends

Blundell remained New Zealand’s biggest hope and scored 89 off 211 balls, hitting 10 boundaries. He also added 27 runs with Kyle Jamieson, who chipped in with 19 off 26 deliveries.Akash Deep brought an end to Jamieson’s innings with a short-pitched delivery. The batter attempted a pull shot, but Yashasvi Jaiswal took a good catch at deep mid-wicket.Blundell continued his fight before Gurnoor Brar finally dismissed him in the 116th over. The wicketkeeper-batter went for another pull shot but top-edged the ball, which was caught by Akash Deep at fine leg.Akash Deep completed his five-wicket haul by removing Matt Henry for 19. Rishabh Pant took the catch behind the stumps as New Zealand’s innings came to an end at 356 in 116.3 overs.Brar and Kamboj finished with two wickets each, while Washington Sundar picked up one.