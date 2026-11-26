Be It Wellington On ODI Debut, Manchester, Mount Maunganui Or Bengaluru, Kiwi Pacer Has Mount Maunganui Or Bengaluru, Kiwi Pacer Has Repeatedly Been The Reason For Indian Heartbreak Repeatedly Been The Reason For Indian HeartbreakSometimes, in cricket chronicling, we tend to focus more on stats than impact. Kiwi pacer Matt Henry’s career has been like that. Especially against India. Besides the quartet of Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson, few New Zealand bowlers of his generation have been as consistent a catalyst for Indian batting debacles across formats as the 34-year-old pacer.From Wellington to Manchester, Bengaluru and, most recently, Mount Maunganui, Henry has inflicted painful wounds. Now, India run into him again at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval, his home ground, in Friday’s second Test, with a series to be won and their last, exceedingly slender World Test Championship hopes still alive.Can there be a better setting for Henry?His international career actually began against India in Wellington in Jan 2014, two years after battling repeated stress fractures in his back. Drafted into the side for the fifth ODI, Henry took 4/38 on debut as New Zealand completed a 4-0 series victory. It was the start of a recurring dream for him and a recurring nightmare for India.Like Old Trafford. Five years later. In the 2019 World Cup semifinal at Manchester, India were chasing 240 when Henry ripped through their top order in a semifinal stretched over two days due to rain. He had Rohit Sharma, the tournament’s leading run-scorer with five hundreds, caught behind for one before removing KL Rahul. Henry finished with 3/37 and the Player of the Match award as India’s World Cup dream ended in an 18-run defeat.Then came Bengaluru in Oct 2024. On a gloomy morning tailor-made for seam bowling, Henry grabbed 5/15 as India were bundled out for 46, their lowest Test total at home. New Zealand went on to win the Test and, more remarkably, sweep the series 3-0. Henry had delivered the first blow in India’s most deflating home humbling.And only a fortnight ago, he did it again. At Mount Maunganui, in the fourth ODI, Henry produced the best international figures of his career, 6/27, as India were cleaned up for 89 chasing 334. His opening over was extraordinary: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were all gone before Ruturaj Gaikwad had even faced a delivery. India were 0/3 after one over and eventually suffered a 244-run defeat.That is why Henry’s comments about valuing impact over numbers deserve attention. “For me, it is about actually winning games of cricket and winning those moments,” Henry said while addressing the media ahead of the second Test. “As players, you look back, it is probably not the big wicket hauls, but actually the impact you have, and how do you steer a team to win.”Hagley Oval is Henry’s backyard, the home ground for Canterbury and the venue where his Test career really took off. He has 40 wickets in eight Tests there at 23.32, including two seven-wicket hauls. The first, 7/23 against South Africa in 2022, arrived at a time when Henry’s stop-start Test career seemed to be drifting.From 2015 to 2021, he had managed only 37 wickets at 46.27, often the fifth option behind Southee, Boult, Wagner and Jamieson. Since 2022, however, he has evolved into one of New Zealand’s premier quicks. In 2024, Henry took 7/67 against Australia at the same venue.“I suppose it is always nice when you are at home, and it is a ground you have played a lot of cricket at,” Henry said. “You probably have that element of comfort. You kind of know the ground well.”Hence, he cautioned against assuming it would be a seamer’s delight. “When there is grass on it, wickets tend to get better and better,” he said of New Zealand surfaces. “It is a good batting venue. Obviously, when there is bounce involved, you feel in the game, but from a batting point of view, you can score quickly as well.”For India, though, the history goes beyond Hagley. Henry’s career has intersected with some of their worst days. It makes Christchurch an ominously appropriate place for another meeting.