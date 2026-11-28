News movies telugu-cinema ‘Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi’s Body Of Work Bigger Than Al Pacino, Robert De Niro’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Last Updated: November 28, 2026, 08:44 IST

In a recent conversation, Sandeep Reddy Vanga compared the body of work of Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Chiranjeevi with that of Hollywood heavyweights Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Thinks Indian Stars Outshine Hollywood Legends

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made a strong case for Indian cinema, arguing that some of its biggest stars have built filmographies that deserve greater recognition globally. In a recent conversation, the Animal director compared the body of work of Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Chiranjeevi with that of Hollywood heavyweights Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga talks about Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Chiranjeevi

While speaking to journalist Faridoon Shahryar recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga pointed to the sheer number of films and the variety of characters portrayed by the Indian actors, saying their contributions are often not given enough credit. He said, “People will hate me when I say this, but I feel Kamal sir, Mammootty sir, Chiranjeevi sir, when you see their body of work, our stars’ body of work is bigger than Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.”

While making it clear that he looks up to the two Hollywood stars as well, Vanga felt that Indian actors have explored a wider variety of roles over the course of their careers and that their body of work deserves more appreciation.

During the same conversation, Vanga also opened up about how The Godfather shaped his approach to Animal. He revealed that Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic has been one of his biggest cinematic influences ever since his film school days. The filmmaker acknowledged that certain portions of Animal bear similarities to the iconic crime drama, adding that some of these parallels may have found their way into his film unintentionally because of his long-standing admiration for it.

The director also touched upon his upcoming film Spirit, which will see him collaborate with Prabhas for the first time. During the conversation, the interviewer suggested that the film could give Prabhas a new identity on screen after the success of Baahubali 2. The filmmaker appeared hopeful about the possibility and responded, “I hope it does.”

Vanga is currently busy working on Spirit, which marks his first collaboration with Prabhas. Once he wraps up the film, the filmmaker plans to move on to Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Which Indian actors did Sandeep Reddy Vanga compare to Al Pacino and Robert De Niro? Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga stated that the body of work belonging to Indian stars Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, and Chiranjeevi is bigger than that of Hollywood heavyweights Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. He pointed out that these actors have portrayed a wider variety of characters and deserve greater global recognition. Which classic Hollywood movie influenced Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal? Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic film, The Godfather, has been one of his major cinematic influences since his film school days and shaped his approach to his 2023 movie Animal. What is the title of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film starring Prabhas? Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently working on his upcoming film titled Spirit, which marks his first collaboration with actor Prabhas. In this action drama, Prabhas plays a powerful police officer, with around 40 percent of the shooting already completed. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: November 28, 2026, 08:44 IST