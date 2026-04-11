রবিবার, ১২ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ০৭:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
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IPL 2026 controversy: RR manager Romi Bhinder violates PMOA protocol by using phone in dugout | Cricket News বাপার প্রয়াত সভাপতি এইচ.এম. এরশাদ স্মরণে নাগরিক শোকসভা অনুষ্ঠিত ভূঞাপুরে থানার বিশেষ অভিযানে ৩০ পিস ট্যাপেন্টাডল ট্যাবলেট সহ গ্রেফতার -১ কোরআন কোরআন নিয়ে বিরূপ মন্তব্য করায় : দরবারে হামলা কথিত পীর নিহত প্রধানমন্ত্রীর টাংগাইল সফর উপলক্ষে কালিয়াকৈরে বিএনপির প্রস্তুতিমূলক সভা অনুষ্ঠিত হয় Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital | Bollywood News অনলাইনে ক্লাস নেওয়া বাস্তবতা জ্ঞানহীন ফালতু সিদ্ধান্ত: রাবির সাবেক উপাচার্য ইরানের সঙ্গে আলোচনার জন্য ইসলামাবাদে মার্কিন ভাইস প্রেসিডেন্ট কর্ণফুলীতে জ্বালানি তেলের দোকানে অভিযান, ৪০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা IPL 2026: Dhruv Jurel, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stand tall as RR give defending champ RCB first taste of defeat | Cricket News
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IPL 2026 controversy: RR manager Romi Bhinder violates PMOA protocol by using phone in dugout | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১২ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৩৮ সময় দেখুন
IPL 2026 controversy: RR manager Romi Bhinder violates PMOA protocol by using phone in dugout | Cricket News


RR manager Romi Bhinder violates PMOA protocol (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was spotted using a mobile phone in the team’s dugout during his team’s game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati on Friday, violating the PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) protocol by doing so. The incident occurred during the 11th over of the RR chase when Bhinder was using his phone and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, sitting to his right, was peeping at his screen.

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According to the “PMOA PROTOCOL – 2026” published on the IPL’s official website, a manager may carry a phone, but using it in the dugout is not permitted. Here’s what the protocol says:PHONESMobile Phones and other electronic communications equipment are not allowed to be used in the PMOA other than for a few members of the team.* The Team Manager may use a phone in the Dressing Room area but NOT in the DugoutBesides the team manager, the media manager is allowed to have a phone in the PMOA area, but usage is clearly defined in the protocol, which was published before the tournament got underway. Bhinder could face trouble for the act and may well be summoned by the match referee and anti-corruption unit. The incident has now gone viral on social media timelines, and it remains to be seen how the IPL Governing Council addresses it. “Managers and media managers carry the phone but the rules regarding its use are very clear. Using it in the dugout is a serious lapse because Romi was sitting next to players who looked at his screen when he was scrolling. There is no grey area here and now it’s up to the officials to investigate the matter,” says an IPL official.IPL founding chairman Lalit Modi also made a post on X regarding the incident, urging the Governing Council to take “IMMEDIATE ACTION”.Dressing Rooms, Players’ external match viewing areas, TV/Third Umpire area, Match Referee’s room, Players’ and Match Officials’ dining areas, Dugouts, Any other area identified by the BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Manager are all part of the PMOA, and two BCCI Anti-Corruption Managers, appointed by the Head of the BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) are responsible for ensuring proper arrangements at least 30 minutes before the teams’ arrivals. Before entering the field, players and support staff deposit their phones and retrieve them only after the game concludes. Only a few team members are allowed to use phones or other communication devices, but the usage guidelines are clearly listed in the PMOA protocol document.



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