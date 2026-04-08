বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ০৬:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans edge thriller by one run as David Miller’s call costs Delhi Capitals dearly | Cricket News রূহের সওদাগর: শাহ সুফি ছদরুদ্দিন আহমেদ শহীদ (রহ.)—— কায়ছার উদ্দীন আল-মালেকী Samay Raina Roasts Amitabh Bachchan; Sanya Malhotra And Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Break Up? | Bollywood News ভূঞাপুরে পোল্ট্রি শিল্প রক্ষায় প্রতিবাদ ও আলোচনা সভা অনুষ্ঠিত নাগরপুরে ৪৭তম জাতীয় বিজ্ঞান মেলা ও অলিম্পিয়াড অনুষ্ঠিত RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals climb to No.1 with dominant win over Mumbai Indians | Cricket News Rajpal Yadav Thanks Salman Khan After His Public Support; Shah Rukh Khan Not Doing A Cameo In Jailer 2? | Bollywood News নাগরপুরে সন্ধা ৭টার মধ্যে বন্ধ হবে দোকানপাট ও শপিংমল ভূঞাপুরে অসংগতি ও অনিয়মের দায়ে ১১ ফার্মেসীর মালিককে মোবাইলে কোর্টে জরিমানা ভূঞাপুরে এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা কেন্দ্র পরিবর্তনে মানববন্ধন ও স্মারকলিপি প্রদান
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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans edge thriller by one run as David Miller’s call costs Delhi Capitals dearly | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৯ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ১৪ সময় দেখুন
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans edge thriller by one run as David Miller’s call costs Delhi Capitals dearly | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans finally got their first win of IPL 2026 after a dramatic last-over finish against Delhi Capitals. Chasing 211, Delhi fell just one run short despite a strong effort, ending at 209/8. The match turned on a crucial moment when David Miller refused a single late in the final over, a decision that proved costly.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals RR dressing room mood after third straight win

Last-over drama decides the match

Delhi looked in control towards the end, especially with Miller hitting big shots and bringing the equation down quickly. However, the game changed in the final over bowled by Prasidh Krishna. Miller declined a single on the second-last ball, keeping strike but putting pressure on himself.On the final delivery, with two runs needed, he missed a slower ball and attempted a run, but Jos Buttler ran him out at the striker’s end, leaving Kuldeep Yadav short. Delhi finished agonisingly short, handing Gujarat a thrilling one-run win.

How the match unfolded

Earlier, Gujarat Titans posted a strong total of 210/4, thanks to key contributions from Jos Buttler (52), Shubman Gill (70) and Washington Sundar (55). Buttler’s aggressive start, including multiple sixes, set the tone, while Gill and Sundar kept the momentum going.In response, Delhi Capitals got off to a solid start with KL Rahul (92) and Pathum Nissanka (41) building a strong opening partnership. However, Rashid Khan’s three wickets in the middle overs shifted the momentum.Despite Miller’s late heroics, including a big penultimate over, Delhi couldn’t cross the line. The result marked Gujarat’s first win of the season, while Delhi suffered their first defeat after a promising start.



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