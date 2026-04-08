IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans edge thriller by one run as David Miller’s call costs Delhi Capitals dearly | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans finally got their first win of IPL 2026 after a dramatic last-over finish against Delhi Capitals. Chasing 211, Delhi fell just one run short despite a strong effort, ending at 209/8. The match turned on a crucial moment when David Miller refused a single late in the final over, a decision that proved costly.

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Last-over drama decides the match

Delhi looked in control towards the end, especially with Miller hitting big shots and bringing the equation down quickly. However, the game changed in the final over bowled by Prasidh Krishna. Miller declined a single on the second-last ball, keeping strike but putting pressure on himself.On the final delivery, with two runs needed, he missed a slower ball and attempted a run, but Jos Buttler ran him out at the striker’s end, leaving Kuldeep Yadav short. Delhi finished agonisingly short, handing Gujarat a thrilling one-run win.

How the match unfolded

Earlier, Gujarat Titans posted a strong total of 210/4, thanks to key contributions from Jos Buttler (52), Shubman Gill (70) and Washington Sundar (55). Buttler’s aggressive start, including multiple sixes, set the tone, while Gill and Sundar kept the momentum going.In response, Delhi Capitals got off to a solid start with KL Rahul (92) and Pathum Nissanka (41) building a strong opening partnership. However, Rashid Khan ’s three wickets in the middle overs shifted the momentum.Despite Miller’s late heroics, including a big penultimate over, Delhi couldn’t cross the line. The result marked Gujarat’s first win of the season, while Delhi suffered their first defeat after a promising start.