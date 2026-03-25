বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৬ মার্চ ২০২৬, ০৪:৩২ অপরাহ্ন
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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans pick left-arm pacer to replace injured Prithviraj Yarra | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৫ মার্চ, ২০২৬
  • ৭৭ সময় দেখুন
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans pick left-arm pacer to replace injured Prithviraj Yarra | Cricket News


Gujarat Titans’ Kulwant Khejroliya (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans have made a key change ahead of IPL 2026, bringing in left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya as a replacement for the injured Prithviraj Yarra. As the new season approaches, the team is focusing on stability and building on its strong past performances.On Tuesday, captain Shubman Gill stressed the importance of staying composed and trusting the team. “I think I’m just being myself, and the calmness comes from a sense of belief and security that I have within my group and in my own game,” Gill said.

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Gujarat Titans confident ahead of IPL 2026: ‘We’re here to win, not participate’

He explained how staying calm helps decision-making, adding, “Staying calm in any situation gives you an eagle-eye view, you’re able to look beyond the moment, see the bigger picture, and have a much clearer, long-term vision.”Gujarat Titans, who have been consistent performers since joining the IPL, are aiming to continue that success under Gill’s leadership.The team management has largely stuck with its core group, making only minor changes. Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki said, “As far as this season is concerned and putting a squad together, we had a really good year last year. We just fell at the final hurdle. We made very small changes at the auction, it just needed a little bit of adjustment.”He added, “There were five players who came in, and Matthew Hayden has joined us as well. The work is essentially shared among all of us, and we all try to work very hard. We are mindful of supporting these players as best as we can.”Gujarat Titans will start their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 31, followed by their first home game against Rajasthan Royals on April 4, entering the season with confidence and a clear plan.



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