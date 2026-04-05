মঙ্গলবার, ০৭ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ০২:১১ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
কালিয়াকৈরে গরম বাড়ছে ঘনঘন লোডশেডিং দিগুণ বাড়ছে চরম ভোগান্তিতে সাধারণ জনজীবন দেখার কেউ নেই সংবাদ সম্মেলনে আসছেন ট্রাম্প রাবিতে দোকানদারের ওপর ছাত্রদল নেতার হামলার হামলার অভিযোগ রাবি ছাত্রীকে প্রকাশ্যেই ধর্ষণের হুমকি গাজীপুরে তাকওয়া মিনিবাস ও ট্রাকর সংঘর্ষে নিহত ২, আহত ১৫ IPL 2026: Hat-trick of losses for CSK as RCB run riot in Bengaluru | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈর অটোরিক্সায় চাপা পড়ে ১ শিশু নিহত আমরা ফ্যাসিবাদের দাফন করতে চাই: বিরোধীদলীয় নেতা Paresh Rawal Slams Growing Online Hate, Calls Social Media A ‘Puking Pot’ | Bollywood News কর্ণফুলী প্রেসক্লাবের নতুন কমিটি ঘোষণা সভাপতি নুরুল আমিন মিন্টু, সাধারণ সম্পাদক সিরাজুল ইসলাম
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

IPL 2026: Hat-trick of losses for CSK as RCB run riot in Bengaluru | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৬ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৭২ সময় দেখুন
IPL 2026: Hat-trick of losses for CSK as RCB run riot in Bengaluru | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their dream run in IPL 2026 with a commanding 43-run victory over Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, powered by a sensational batting display and timely strikes with the ball.Put in to bat, RCB endured a cautious start on a slightly tacky surface, going boundary-less in the first three overs. Virat Kohli looked the most assured early on, while Phil Salt gradually found his rhythm. The innings gained momentum after the PowerPlay, with Salt (46) and Devdutt Padikkal stitching a crucial stand.

Watch

Shami reveals what makes this LSG team special after big win

Padikkal then took charge, compiling a fluent 50 off 29 balls to anchor the innings.However, the real carnage unfolded in the death overs. Following Padikkal’s dismissal, skipper Rajat Patidar joined forces with Tim David, and the duo unleashed a brutal assault. David was particularly destructive, smashing an unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls, including eight towering sixes. Patidar played the perfect foil with a blistering 48* off 19 deliveries as RCB surged to a massive 250/3.In reply, CSK’s chase got off to a shaky start. Jacob Duffy struck early to remove both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Ayush Mhatre to leave them reeling. Despite the early setbacks, Sarfaraz Khan launched a stunning counterattack, racing to a 24-ball fifty and propelling CSK to 77 in the PowerPlay.Just when CSK looked to rebuild, Krunal Pandya turned the game on its head, dismissing Sarfaraz with his very first delivery and removing Kartik Sharma soon after. A spectacular one-handed catch by Jitesh Sharma to dismiss Shivam Dube further dented the chase.Though Prashant Veer (43) and Jamie Overton (37) offered resistance, the required rate kept climbing. Bhuvneshwar (3/41) and Krunal (2/36) ensured regular breakthroughs, while Suyash Sharma impressed with his control.CSK were eventually bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs, falling well short. With this emphatic win, RCB not only extend their winning streak but also reinforce their status as early title contenders. On the other hand, CSK now find themselves at the bottom of the table with three back-to-back defeats in the new season. Brief score: RCB 250/3 (20 overs) beat CSK 207 all out (19.4 overs) by 43 runs



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Shubman Gill injury update: Rashid Khan sheds light on GT skipper comeback after RR loss | Cricket News

Shubman Gill injury update: Rashid Khan sheds light on GT skipper comeback after RR loss | Cricket News

‘Playing not to impress’: Shreyas Iyer after CSK vs PBKS IPL match | Cricket News

‘Playing not to impress’: Shreyas Iyer after CSK vs PBKS IPL match | Cricket News

IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen leads the charge with bat as SRH crush KKR by 65 runs | Cricket News

IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen leads the charge with bat as SRH crush KKR by 65 runs | Cricket News

From 26/4 to 145/4: Sameer Rizvi reveals what Tristan Stubbs told him during six-wicket victory | Cricket News

From 26/4 to 145/4: Sameer Rizvi reveals what Tristan Stubbs told him during six-wicket victory | Cricket News

‘Could have got Prasidh Krishna earlier’: Shubman Gill admits after GT’s loss to PBKS | Cricket News

‘Could have got Prasidh Krishna earlier’: Shubman Gill admits after GT’s loss to PBKS | Cricket News

No IPL telecast in Bangladesh as JioStar terminates broadcast agreement | Cricket News

No IPL telecast in Bangladesh as JioStar terminates broadcast agreement | Cricket News

কালিয়াকৈরে ১২হাজার টাকার চাকরি থেকে ১২কোটি টাকার সম্পদ
কালিয়াকৈরে ১২হাজার টাকার চাকরি থেকে ১২কোটি টাকার সম্পদ
নাগরপুরে ক্ষুদ্র ও প্রান্তিক কৃষকদের মাঝে বিনামূল্যে বীজ ও সার বিতরণ উদ্বোধন
নাগরপুরে ক্ষুদ্র ও প্রান্তিক কৃষকদের মাঝে বিনামূল্যে বীজ ও সার বিতরণ উদ্বোধন
অতিরিক্ত দামে তেল বিক্রয়ের অভিযোগে দৌলতপুরে দুই ব্যবসার  ৫০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা
অতিরিক্ত দামে তেল বিক্রয়ের অভিযোগে দৌলতপুরে দুই ব্যবসার  ৫০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা
মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রার নাম পরিবর্তন নিয়ে মন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য ‘উসকানিমূলক’: হেফাজত
মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রার নাম পরিবর্তন নিয়ে মন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য ‘উসকানিমূলক’: হেফাজত
বরিশাল-পটুয়াখালী মহাসড়কে বাস-ইজিবাইক-মোটরসাইকেলের ত্রিমুখী সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১,আহত ১৪
বরিশাল-পটুয়াখালী মহাসড়কে বাস-ইজিবাইক-মোটরসাইকেলের ত্রিমুখী সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১,আহত ১৪
শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে ছাগল পালনের উপর প্রশিক্ষণ দিয়েছে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশন
শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে ছাগল পালনের উপর প্রশিক্ষণ দিয়েছে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশন
দৌলতপুরে মালচিং পদ্ধতিতে সবজি চাষের প্রদর্শনী মাঠ দিবস অনুষ্ঠিত আধুনিক প্রযুক্তি ব্যবহারে চরাঞ্চলের কৃষিতে আসছে নতুন সম্ভাবনা
চট্টগ্রামের আনোয়ারায়/ মাদ্রাসাছাত্রকে কিল-ঘুষি মেরে হাসপাতালে পাঠালো প্রতিবেশী
চট্টগ্রামের আনোয়ারায়/ মাদ্রাসাছাত্রকে কিল-ঘুষি মেরে হাসপাতালে পাঠালো প্রতিবেশী
গোদাগাড়ীতে ককটেল তৈরির সরঞ্জাম উদ্ধার
গোদাগাড়ীতে ককটেল তৈরির সরঞ্জাম উদ্ধার
১৫ এপ্রিলের পর পোল্যান্ডের ভিসার আবেদন নেবে না সুইডিশ দূতাবাস
১৫ এপ্রিলের পর পোল্যান্ডের ভিসার আবেদন নেবে না সুইডিশ দূতাবাস
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST