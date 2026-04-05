IPL 2026: Hat-trick of losses for CSK as RCB run riot in Bengaluru | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their dream run in IPL 2026 with a commanding 43-run victory over Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, powered by a sensational batting display and timely strikes with the ball.Put in to bat, RCB endured a cautious start on a slightly tacky surface, going boundary-less in the first three overs. Virat Kohli looked the most assured early on, while Phil Salt gradually found his rhythm. The innings gained momentum after the PowerPlay, with Salt (46) and Devdutt Padikkal stitching a crucial stand.

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Padikkal then took charge, compiling a fluent 50 off 29 balls to anchor the innings.However, the real carnage unfolded in the death overs. Following Padikkal’s dismissal, skipper Rajat Patidar joined forces with Tim David , and the duo unleashed a brutal assault. David was particularly destructive, smashing an unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls, including eight towering sixes. Patidar played the perfect foil with a blistering 48* off 19 deliveries as RCB surged to a massive 250/3.In reply, CSK’s chase got off to a shaky start. Jacob Duffy struck early to remove both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Ayush Mhatre to leave them reeling. Despite the early setbacks, Sarfaraz Khan launched a stunning counterattack, racing to a 24-ball fifty and propelling CSK to 77 in the PowerPlay.Just when CSK looked to rebuild, Krunal Pandya turned the game on its head, dismissing Sarfaraz with his very first delivery and removing Kartik Sharma soon after. A spectacular one-handed catch by Jitesh Sharma to dismiss Shivam Dube further dented the chase.Though Prashant Veer (43) and Jamie Overton (37) offered resistance, the required rate kept climbing. Bhuvneshwar (3/41) and Krunal (2/36) ensured regular breakthroughs, while Suyash Sharma impressed with his control.CSK were eventually bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs, falling well short. With this emphatic win, RCB not only extend their winning streak but also reinforce their status as early title contenders. On the other hand, CSK now find themselves at the bottom of the table with three back-to-back defeats in the new season. Brief score: RCB 250/3 (20 overs) beat CSK 207 all out (19.4 overs) by 43 runs