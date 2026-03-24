IPL: KKR retire Andre Russell’s No. 12 jersey – here is why | Cricket News

KKR’s Andre Russell (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

NEW DELHI: In a city that worships its cricket heroes, Tuesday night was all about Andre Russell. During a lively preseason event called Knights Unplugged in Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders made a huge announcement: they retired the No. 12 jersey to honour Russell. This means no player will ever wear that number again for the team.KKR CEO Venky Mysore revealed the tribute on stage, saying, “In your honour, we would like to retire this number for KKR,” recognising how Russell made the jersey iconic with his powerful performances.

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Before the last IPL auction, there was speculation that Russell might leave KKR. But he had already made his feelings clear in a personal video that he would only play for KKR or not play in the IPL at all. Now, instead of playing, he has taken up a new role as the team’s Power Coach, helping younger players improve their finishing skills.Looking back at his journey, Russell became emotional. Over the years, he scored 2,651 runs at an explosive strike rate and took 123 wickets, playing key roles in KKR’s title wins.“I got a bit emotional watching that video,” Russell admitted.“It’s been over a decade of amazing achievements, having been part of two title-winning teams. To see what it meant to everyone… that’s a different enjoyment. World Cups feel special. When you win the IPL, it’s something different. The last one we won, I got teary-eyed.”“When you have left everything on the field, you don’t regret walking away from the game,” he said.“Every game I played, I played like it was the last game of my IPL career.”Now excited about coaching, he said, “I have no regrets about being in this role. I am excited,” and praised working with coaches like Abhishek Nayar and Shane Watson.KKR also named Rinku Singh as vice-captain under Ajinkya Rahane as they prepare for the new season.