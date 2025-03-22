Is There A Connection Between Justin Beiber And Selena Gomez’s Latest Posts? Fans Think So

Last Updated: March 22, 2025, 16:20 IST

Fans started speculating that Justin Bieber posted his childhood pictures right after his ex-girlfriend, actor-singer Selena Gomez, shared a throwback video from her pre-teenage years.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were in an on-and-off relationship in the early 2010s. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Justin Bieber is once again making waves, but not with reports of his marital woes or drug use. This time, his social media post caught the attention of the internet. Recently, the Canadian singer shared a series of pictures on his Instagram account, including a group picture with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their close friends from their outing at Disneyland. Everything was fine until people online noticed that he included two snaps from his childhood.

In no time, fans started speculating that Justin posted his childhood pictures right after his ex-girlfriend, actor-singer Selena Gomez, shared a throwback video from her pre-teenage years. In the clip, a very young Selena was giving an audition for Disney and speaking about her ambitions for her singing and acting careers.

The 32-year-old singer shared the video with the caption, “We’re not getting any younger.” The Peaches crooner shared his Disneyland trip post, writing, “Top bish,” just hours after Selena’s post. As soon as fans noticed this particular detail, they started hilariously reacting to the coincidence.

One fan said, “Bro, why are both of you so obsessed with her.” Another quipped, “Hailey and Justin upload everything similar… they’re copying everything. Don’t they have a life of their own or something?”

“Hailey, get off Justin’s Instagram,” wrote a different fan. Someone else pointed out, “Sel posted when she was a kid, and so is he.”

These throwback posts of the respective artists came in light of their new projects. Selena has now released a collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, with her fiance, record producer Benny Blanco, which was released on March 21. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Baby singer has been teasing fans of his new music by repeatedly sharing sneak peeks of his music-making process on his Instagram account. If Justin decides to release an album, it will be his seventh after his sixth one titled Justice, which he released back in 2021.

On the other hand, a report by TMZ released on March 19 revealed that Hailey is fed up with the rumours and false narratives that have been spreading on social media for quite some time now. She would reportedly take legal action against those who try to portray her as a bully and stalker.