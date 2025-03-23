Advertise here
রবিবার , ২৩ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ৯ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Isha Malviya Expresses Interest In Exploring Good Bollywood Films As An Outsider | EXCLUSIVE

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৩, ২০২৫ ৪:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
Isha Malviya Expresses Interest In Exploring Good Bollywood Films As An Outsider | EXCLUSIVE

Isha Malviya expressed her interest in exploring good films in Bollywood in this exclusive interview at the Showsha Reel Awards 2025. She talked about her desire to be a part of unique and engaging projects in the film industry. Watch the video to know more. bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment



Source link

অমিতাভ বচ্চন, শ্যুটিং-এর আগে anxiety-র ২ ওষুধ খেতে হয় তাঁকে, গোপন কথা ফাঁস করলেন পরিচালক
Isha Malviya Expresses Interest In Exploring Good Bollywood Films As An Outsider | EXCLUSIVE
সাপাহারে গোয়ালা ইউনিয়ন পরিষদে বিনামূল্যে ভিজিএফ’র চাল বিতরণ
সাপাহারে শিরন্টি ইউনিয়ন পরিষদে বিনামূল্যে ভিজিএফের চাল বিতরণ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
