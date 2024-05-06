সোমবার , ৬ মে ২০২৪ | ২৩শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Isha Malviya REACTS To Her Ex BF Samarth Jurel’s Comment, Says ‘I Would Not Like To Talk’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৬, ২০২৪ ৮:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
isha samarth 2024 05 d47860df414d0294976765d1b2175265


Last Updated:

Isha Malviya opens up about her break up with Samarth Jurel

Isha Malviya opens up about her break up with Samarth Jurel

News18 Showsha had earlier confirmed that the Bigg Boss 17 stars are no longer together. Recently, Samarth Jurel called Isha an opportunist

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have parted ways. The couple, who gained popularity in Bigg Boss 17, are not on good terms now. Recently, Samarth Jurel called Isha Malviya an opportunist, and said that she would get photos taken with him for paparazzi spotting. And now finally the actress has reacted on it and said that she would not like to talk about it.

During fashion week, Isha Malviya was asked about the same question and she said, “I think I would not like to talk about it. Because meri life mein kaafi bahot achi cheezen aa rahe hai. I am focussing on it not my life backwards. It’s okay sabka apna nature hai, sabki apni personality hai but I don’t think main iss particular topic pe comment karna chahungi. Khushi manao yaar.” As soon as the video was shared, fans also reacted.

Watch the video here:

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Samarth Jurel said, “Voh actually bohot badi opportunist hai. Uska aisa tha ki, koi bhi event ho raha hai ya koi bhi function ho raha hai toh mujhse baat karne lag jayegi. For example, Holi event tha, humari baat cheet ekdum band thi. Lekin ek din pehle se mujhse baat karne lag gayi ki tu aa raha hai na? Mereko bahaar tak iss liye le gayi kyuki paps khade the, taaki humari spotting ho jaaye. Pata chal jayega logo ko ki hum saath main hai.”

In another video, Samarth said, “Usne live main bola tha ki kaatne ke liye kuch hona bhi chahiye, aise 10 logo ko main paal sakti hoon. Kya hai yeh? Matlab, samajh hi nahi aa raha mujhe ki kyu bol rahe ho aap? Aap bolna hai bolo. Mere pe mat bolo, mere naam se aap jhooti statements mat do ki humne mutually decide kiya ki nahi jam rahi humari and uske liye bhi better hai. Arre mere liye kya better hai mujhe pata hai. Main chup hi tha but mere naam pe jhooti statements doge toh main boloonga.”

News18 Showsha had earlier confirmed that the Bigg Boss 17 stars are no longer together. “Yes, Samarth and Isha have broken up. However, Samarth does not want to talk about it as of now,” Samarth’s manager told us. Later, Samarth also confirmed his breakup with Isha when he told Pinkvilla, “Yes, we are not together anymore. Break up hogaya hai (We have broken up)” and then added, “I don’t want to talk more about this. This is all I have to say.”

Meanwhile, Isha Malviya was recently seen in a music video with Parth Samthaan. On the other hand, Samarth is rumoured to be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 soon.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Tribute to Protilota at Birth Anniversary 05 05 2024 1
জন্মদিবসে বীরকন্যা প্রীতিলতাকে শ্রদ্ধায় স্মরণ
বাংলাদেশ
1714961226 photo
Watch: Rohit Sharma fan, 77, wins hearts with this placard | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
isha samarth 2024 05 d47860df414d0294976765d1b2175265
Isha Malviya REACTS To Her Ex BF Samarth Jurel’s Comment, Says ‘I Would Not Like To Talk’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Aslam Chowdhury 750x563 1
গ্রেফতার দেখানো হলো আসলাম চৌধুরীকে
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
salman shamita

Salman Khan Loses Cool Over Abhijit Bichukale’s Yawning, is Disappointed with Shamita Shetty

 iphone 14

When is the next Apple Event? What to expect from WWDC 2022

 Naogaon MP Pic 30.11.21

নওগাঁয় প্রধান মন্ত্রী কর্তৃক প্রদত্ত ৫শ জনের মাঝে খাদ্য সহায়তা প্রদান

 wm Awamileuge Obaidul kader 4 24 August 2021

‘পদ্মা সেতুর নিরাপত্তায় সবাইকে দায়িত্বশীলতার পরিচয় দিতে হবে’

 studio project 13 4

Are Acid Reflux and Gas Different? How to Get Rid of Them

 pm modi1234122

PM to Virtually Inaugurate Mayor’s Conference Organised by BJP’s ‘Sushasan Cell’

 1623577349 sanjay raut

Shiv Sena Bhavan Symbol of Maha’s Identity; Nobody Should Dare to Cast Evil Eye on It: Raut

 wm joebiden14

ওমিক্রন উদ্বেগের হলেও আতঙ্কের কিছু নেই: জো বাইডেন

 IMG 20220116 WA0010

বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা আব্দুাল বারী জোয়াদারকে রাষ্ট্রীয় মর্যাদায় দাফন

 1639205933 photo

Ashes: ‘Proud’ Nathan Lyon says 400-wicket feat yet to sink in | Cricket News