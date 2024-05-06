Isha Malviya REACTS To Her Ex BF Samarth Jurel’s Comment, Says ‘I Would Not Like To Talk’

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have parted ways. The couple, who gained popularity in Bigg Boss 17, are not on good terms now. Recently, Samarth Jurel called Isha Malviya an opportunist, and said that she would get photos taken with him for paparazzi spotting. And now finally the actress has reacted on it and said that she would not like to talk about it.

During fashion week, Isha Malviya was asked about the same question and she said, “I think I would not like to talk about it. Because meri life mein kaafi bahot achi cheezen aa rahe hai. I am focussing on it not my life backwards. It’s okay sabka apna nature hai, sabki apni personality hai but I don’t think main iss particular topic pe comment karna chahungi. Khushi manao yaar.” As soon as the video was shared, fans also reacted.

Watch the video here:

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Samarth Jurel said, “Voh actually bohot badi opportunist hai. Uska aisa tha ki, koi bhi event ho raha hai ya koi bhi function ho raha hai toh mujhse baat karne lag jayegi. For example, Holi event tha, humari baat cheet ekdum band thi. Lekin ek din pehle se mujhse baat karne lag gayi ki tu aa raha hai na? Mereko bahaar tak iss liye le gayi kyuki paps khade the, taaki humari spotting ho jaaye. Pata chal jayega logo ko ki hum saath main hai.”

In another video, Samarth said, “Usne live main bola tha ki kaatne ke liye kuch hona bhi chahiye, aise 10 logo ko main paal sakti hoon. Kya hai yeh? Matlab, samajh hi nahi aa raha mujhe ki kyu bol rahe ho aap? Aap bolna hai bolo. Mere pe mat bolo, mere naam se aap jhooti statements mat do ki humne mutually decide kiya ki nahi jam rahi humari and uske liye bhi better hai. Arre mere liye kya better hai mujhe pata hai. Main chup hi tha but mere naam pe jhooti statements doge toh main boloonga.”

News18 Showsha had earlier confirmed that the Bigg Boss 17 stars are no longer together. “Yes, Samarth and Isha have broken up. However, Samarth does not want to talk about it as of now,” Samarth’s manager told us. Later, Samarth also confirmed his breakup with Isha when he told Pinkvilla, “Yes, we are not together anymore. Break up hogaya hai (We have broken up)” and then added, “I don’t want to talk more about this. This is all I have to say.”

Meanwhile, Isha Malviya was recently seen in a music video with Parth Samthaan. On the other hand, Samarth is rumoured to be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 soon.