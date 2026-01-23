শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০২:২৬ অপরাহ্ন
'It was entirely my fault': Abhimanyu Easwaran owns freak run-out that stunned Ranji Trophy match | Cricket News

File Pic: Abhimanyu Easwaran (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran accepted full responsibility for a freak run-out that left players and spectators stunned during Bengal’s Ranji Trophy clash against Services at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani on Thursday.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Easwaran, batting fluently on 81 in Bengal’s first innings, was dismissed in extraordinary fashion when he walked out of his crease assuming a drinks break had been called — while the ball was still in play. The rare lapse turned a routine moment into one of the most unusual dismissals seen in recent domestic cricket.

The incident occurred on the final delivery of the 41st over. Services pacer Aditya Kumar bowled a full-length delivery that Sudip Chatterjee pushed back towards the bowler. Easwaran, at the non-striker’s end, appeared to believe the over was complete, stepped out of his crease and began walking away.However, in his follow-through, Kumar managed to get fingertips to the return, deflecting the ball onto the non-striker’s stumps. With Easwaran still outside his ground, Services appealed immediately. The third umpire confirmed Easwaran’s position at the moment the bails were dislodged, ruling him run out for 81.

Speaking after the day’s play, Easwaran owned the error and dismissed any talk of controversy. “The mistake I made surprised even me,” he said. “There is no question of being called back because it was entirely my fault.” He explained that he believed the bowler had collected the ball and that he “instinctively moved forward” as players prepared for the short break.The bizarre dismissal halted a commanding innings just when Easwaran looked set for a big score.



