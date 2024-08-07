‘It’s Time to Make Dangal 2’: Netizens Tell Aamir Khan After Vinesh Phogat’s Historic Win at Olympics

As Vinesh Phogat registered a historic win in the women’s wrestling 50kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the hashtag #Dangal began trending on X (formerly Twitter). Netizens are now demanding a sequel to the 2016 blockbuster sports biopic “Dangal,” starring Aamir Khan. Phogat’s dominant 5-0 victory over Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez secured her spot in the final, making her the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final.

Following her win, social media was abuzz with calls for a feature film on Vinesh Phogat’s inspirational journey. One enthusiastic user wrote, “DANGAL 2: I’m so seated. The theatre employees are scared and asking me to leave because ‘the movie isn’t announced yet, the cast hasn’t been finalized, the crew not allotted,’ but I’m simply too seated.” Another user shared a montage of Vinesh from the Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024 Olympics, captioning it, “It’s time for Dangal 2.” A third added, “It’s time for Aamir to make Dangal 2 with Vinesh Phogat as the main lead.”

“Dangal” remains Bollywood’s highest-grossing movie, with a worldwide gross of Rs 2000 crore. The film features Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers. The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra as the adult versions of the Phogat sisters, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar as their younger selves, and Sakshi Tanwar as their mother.

Vinesh Phogat’s journey to the final has been extraordinary. Her path began with a stunning victory over world number one and defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16. Phogat then narrowly defeated Ukraine’s Oksana Livach in the quarterfinals. Despite her recent controversies, Phogat’s performance at the Paris Olympics has been nothing short of trailblazing.

With this monumental achievement, Vinesh Phogat has not only secured her place in the Olympic final but has also ignited hopes for a cinematic tribute to her remarkable journey. The anticipation for “Dangal 2” reflects the nation’s admiration for her resilience and determination.