খেলাধুলা

Iva Jovic leans on Novak Djokovic advice to script breakthrough Australian Open run | Tennis News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Iva Jovic leans on Novak Djokovic advice to script breakthrough Australian Open run | Tennis News


Iva Jovic of the U.S. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MELBOURNE: Iva Jovic, the youngest player in the WTA top 100, leaned on advice from her idol Novak Djokovic to knock out seventh seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 7-6 (3), advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open. Friday’s result put Jovic, the 29th seed, into the second week of a major for the first time. Born in Torrance, California, to Serbian parents Bojan and Jelena, who hail from Leskovac and Split, Croatia, Jovic, a Los Angeles resident, revealed she spoke with the 24-time Grand Slam champion on Thursday. “He gave me some tips for my game, something I could incorporate into this match,” Jovic said of the third-round match. “When Novak gives you advice, you follow it.” “The advice was to open up the court a little bit better, to not rush into the shots all the time, find more width. I tried to do that, and it ended well. So I’m just going to try to keep listening to Novak.” Jovic, who takes on world No. 94 Yulia Putintseva for a place in the quarterfinals, said meeting the Serbian superstar was pretty insane. “You always think about those moments where you’re going to meet your idol,” she said. “Sometimes it can be a little bit deflating, where you kind of see that’s definitely not how it looks on TV. I think he’s almost even kinder and even more attentive outside the cameras.” “It was amazing. He’s so intelligent and smart and really wants to help the younger generation,” the 18-year-old said.



T20 World Cup row: ICC considers ‘strict action’ against Bangladesh; Jay Shah in Dubai for final decision | Cricket News

Sarfaraz Khan sends strong message to Gautam Gambhir with dominant Ranji Trophy double hundred | Cricket News

T20 World Cup controversy: ‘It’s Bangladesh’s loss; very difficult to shift matches’ – Mohammad Azharuddin slams BCB | Cricket News

T20 World Cup drama: ‘If Bangladesh don’t play, it won’t matter; if Pakistan refuse … ‘: Ex-Pak cricketer’s brutal take | Cricket News

Sri Lanka Under-19 31/6 in 10.0 Overs

‘It was entirely my fault’: Abhimanyu Easwaran owns freak run-out that stunned Ranji Trophy match | Cricket News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
