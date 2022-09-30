Jackie Shroff Reveals Actors Did 12 Films a Year Back in the Day

Jackie Shroff has spent four decades of his acting career in Bollywood. Having appeared in over 220 films including Parinda, Tridev, Hum Bhi Insaan Hai, Doodh Ka Karz, 1942: A Love Story and many more, the actor is loved and revered by fans and critics alike for his powerful screen presence. At his prime, the actor self-admittedly revealed that back in the days he and his contemporaries used to sign up for 12 films without even bothering to go through the script. And that has changed a lot since then.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Teri Meherbaniyan actor disclosed that the current slew of actors have the luxury to appear in two films a year. But back then, something like this was beyond comprehension. He shared, “Waqt hi waqt hai. Tabhi time hi nahi tha, abhi time hi time hai. Bachche log aaj kal do picture saal ki karte hai, humlog 12 karte thay (There is a lot of time. In our times there was no time. Today, actors do two films a year, we used to do 12 films).”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The Doodh Ka Karz actor also divulged that he never used to ask for a script and that film-maker is the paramount authority. As long as he is respected, the product he/she churns out would be brilliant. Jackie stated, “Main script maangta hi nahi tha kisi se. Mujhe toh koi ek line bata deta tha, (I never asked for the script. Someone used to tell me one line). Director ki izzat karo tab jaake picture achhi banti hai (Only when you respect the director, the films turn out to be good).”

Talking about the struggling times that have humbled him in the course of his career, Jackie Shroff divulged, “For 33 years I have lived in a 200 sq ft house. Even though producers came and signed me, nothing changed after that.”

On the professional front, his latest release Atithi Bhooto Bhava is now streaming on a popular OTT platform. The film revolves around a character named Srikant. His life turns upside down when he bumps into a middle-aged ghost who claims to be his grandson from his previous birth. Things take an even more comical turn when the ghost seeks Srikant’s help to meet his long-lost love.

Released on September 23, the film also featured Pratik Gandhi, Sharmin Segal, Divinaa Thackur, Sunil Shakya and Prabhjyot Singh. Now the actor is looking forward to his next titled ‘Baap’.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here