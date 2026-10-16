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Jailer 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark In Just 24 Hours | Tamil Cinema News Opaque selection, forced doubles pairing: Para-shuttlers challenge Para Asian Games non-selection in Delhi HC | Asian Para Games 2026 News শিক্ষক, শিক্ষিকা করে মাদক ব্যবসা সঠিক প্রতিবেদন দেওয়ার কথা বলে ২৭ হাজার ৫০০ টাকা নেওয়ার অভিযোগ তহশিলদারের বিরুদ্ধে বিশ্ব খাদ্য দিবস উদযাপন উপলক্ষে ক্যাব চট্টগ্রামের মানববন্ধনে “থামাও সিন্ডিকেট, খাদ্য পণ্যের দাম কমাও, বাঁচাও জীবনঃ খাদ্য নিরাপত্তার বাংলাদেশ” দাবি হামের উপসর্গে আরও ৪ শিশুর মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১৩৯২ খাদ্য অধিকার আইন প্রণয়নে সংসদে উত্থাপনের প্রতিশ্রুতি দিলেন সংসদ সদস্য আবু সুফিয়ান মসজিদে অনৈতিক কাজের অপরাধে মক্কায় দুই বাংলাদেশির মৃত্যুদণ্ড কার্যকর স্মার্টওয়াচ কেনার আগে যা অবশ্যই খেয়াল রাখবেন সারের ডিলার নিয়োগে অনিয়ম তদন্তসহ জামায়াতের ৬ দাবি ‎
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Jailer 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark In Just 24 Hours | Tamil Cinema News

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  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৬ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৬২ সময় দেখুন
Jailer 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark In Just 24 Hours | Tamil Cinema News


News movies tamil-cinema Jailer 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark In Just 24 Hours

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In Tamil Nadu, morning shows of Jailer 2 recorded an occupancy of around 75 per cent. It increased to close to 90 per cent during the night shows.

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Jailer 2 hit theatres on October 15.

Jailer 2 hit theatres on October 15.

Jailer 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has registered an impressive opening at the box office, collecting ₹59.70 crore net in India on Day 1. As reported by the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, which released on October 15, recorded a total India gross collection of ₹70.25 crore across 16,599 shows, with Tamil contributing the biggest share.

Reportedly, the Tamil version earned ₹43.35 crore net from 9,326 shows. The Telugu version followed with ₹12.50 crore from 2,792 shows, while the Hindi version collected ₹3.50 crore from 4,371 shows. The Kannada version contributed ₹35 lakh from 110 shows.

Overseas, the film has grossed ₹55 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹125.25 crore on its opening day.

In Tamil Nadu, morning shows of Jailer 2 recorded an occupancy of around 75 per cent. And guess what? It increased to close to 90 per cent during the night shows.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back in his iconic role. The film combines action, comedy and larger-than-life moments, with Anirudh Ravichander returning as the music composer. The sequel also features a strong ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Yogi Babu, among others.

The first Jailer film followed retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, whose quiet family life takes a dramatic turn when he confronts dangerous criminals. With Jailer 2 now in theatres, early reactions on social media have praised Rajinikanth’s screen presence, the action sequences, comedy and background score. However, some viewers have also expressed mixed opinions about the second half and the screenplay.

At A Glance

  • 1.

    Jailer 2 collected a net of ₹59.70 crore in India on its opening day.

  • 2.

    The film achieved a worldwide gross collection of ₹125.25 crore on its first day.

  • 3.

    CNN-News18 Showsha gave Jailer 2 a 3-star rating.

    • Jailer 2: Worth Watching?

    CNN-News18 Showsha gave Jailer 2 a 3-star rating. “Jailer 2 has enough swagger, dark humour and high-voltage action to make for an engaging first half, with Rajinikanth at his most commanding and Anirudh’s background score amplifying the spectacle. However, the sequel struggles to sustain that momentum with a repetitive screenplay and underdeveloped character arcs,” a part of our review read.

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    On its opening day, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 registered an impressive net collection of ₹59.70 crore in India and a worldwide gross collection of ₹125.25 crore.

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    About the Author

    Chirag Sehgal

    Chirag Sehgal

    Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More

    First Published:

    October 16, 2026, 07:40 IST

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