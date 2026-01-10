Jana Nayagan Producer Says ‘Vijay Deserves A Farewell’ Amid Madras HC Stay On Film’s Certification Order | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: January 10, 2026, 10:18 IST

The producer of Jana Nayagan said Vijay deserves a proper farewell after decades in the industry, following the Madras HC’s stay on the film’s certification order.

Jana Nayagan today got the UA certification from CBFC.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

As Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, continues to struggle to get certification from the CBFC, the producers have reacted to the ongoing controversy. In their first statement following the Madras High Court’s stay on the certification order, they stated that ‘Vijay deserves the farewell’ he earned after decades in the film industry.

While speaking to HT, producer Venkat K. Narayana of KVN Productions shared, “The film was submitted to the CBFC on 18 December 2025, which was viewed by the examining committee. And on 22 December 2025, we received an email stating the film would be granted a UA 16+ certificate, subject to a few changes. We incorporated the suggested changes and submitted the film.”

Continuing about the film’s certification, he shared how last minute they were informed that the film would be sent to a revising committee and added, “A few days before our planned release, on 5 January 2026, we were informed that the film had been referred to the revising committee based on one complaint. With time running out to approach the revising committee and without knowing who the complainant was, we approached the Honourable High Court.”

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a U/A certificate to Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie, Jana Nayagan. This news had the superstar’s fans jumping in excitement as they were all set to race to theatres to watch Vijay’s last film, but soon after the judgment was passed by a single judge, a division bench of the High Court reportedly put a stay order on it.

As per what Free Press Journal reported, the bench observed that the CBFC was given inadequate time to submit a counter-affidavit before granting permission on the writ petition filed by KVN Productions LLP. “You cannot create a false state of emergency and put pressure on the court to pass orders. How can you go ahead with the screening of the movie without any certificate?” the Chief Justice remarked.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain. The film has been heavily marketed as Vijay’s final cinematic outing before his full-time foray into politics, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

First Published: January 10, 2026, 10:18 IST

News movies tamil-cinema Jana Nayagan Producer Says ‘Vijay Deserves A Farewell’ Amid Madras HC Stay On Film’s Certification Order