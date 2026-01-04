Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Begin Shooting For Lag Jaa Gale? Their Video From Marine Drive Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 04, 2026, 16:03 IST

Fans spotted Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya shooting at Marine Drive in Mumbai. They are reportedly teaming up for Dharma Productions’ upcoming action drama Lag Jaa Gale.

Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya were spotted shooting at Marine Drive in Mumbai

Lakshya, Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are set to star in Dharma Productions’ upcoming action drama Lag Jaa Gale. Last month, several reports stated that the actors have begun filming in Mumbai for the Raj Mehta-directed film. Now, fans recently spotted Janhvi and Lakshya filming at Marine Drive in Mumbai, and their video has gone viral on social media. Fans wondered whether they are shooting for the film, or collaborating on an ad. Lag Jaa Gale marks Lakshya’s fourth project with Dharma after Kill, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, and Chand Mera Dil with Ananya Panday.

Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Spotted At Marine Drive

A video that has surfaced on Reddit’s BollyBlindsNGossip page shows Janhvi and Lakshya seated next to each other at Marine Drive, while the cameras record them. They both smile and flash a thumbs up. While The Ba***ds Of Bollywood actor rocked a pink shirt with grey pants, Janhvi was seen in an ethnic suit. While many netizens wondered whether they are shooting for Lag Jaa Gale, a few speculated it could also be for an ad. Check out the video below!

About Lag Jaa Gale

Dharma Productions’ upcoming action drama Lag Jaa Gale, headlined by Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor with Tiger Shroff joining the cast, has moved into an intensive filming phase. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, is scheduled to be shot without breaks, with the makers locking a continuous timeline from December through March in Mumbai.

According to Mid Day, the actors have committed dedicated dates for the three-month shoot, and Raj Mehta intends to complete filming by March-end. The team is reportedly targeting a theatrical release in the second half of 2026.

The film brings Lakshya and Tiger Shroff together in an action-heavy narrative built around revenge. Another source told Mid Day that the clash between their characters will form a major attraction, with high-energy sequences planned through the schedule. The story also builds drama around Janhvi Kapoor’s character, creating a triangle at the centre of the plot.

