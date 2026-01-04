রবিবার, ০৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:৫০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Begin Shooting For Lag Jaa Gale? Their Video From Marine Drive Goes Viral | Bollywood News ‘Only after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire … ‘: R Ashwin makes bold Ruturaj Gaikwad claim after India’s ODI squad snub | Cricket News কতিপয় রিটার্নিং অফিসারদের কর্মকাণ্ডে জামায়াতের উদ্বেগ Zendaya’s Sweet Gesture After Chase Infiniti’s One Battle After Another | N18G ‘Doors should not be closed’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar questioned after Mohammed Shami’s ODI snub | Cricket News কাজের ধরন বদলে দিচ্ছে গুগলের নতুন ৩ এআই টুল Anurag Kashyap Calls Dhurandhar A ‘Significant Film’, Says Aditya Dhar Is ‘Not An Opportunist Like Others’ | Bollywood News First time in 138 years: Australia break tradition by fielding no spinner in SCG Test | Cricket News Alia Bhatt Shares A Beautiful Family Photo With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha: ‘Up You Go Love’ | Bollywood News বাকৃবি গুচ্ছ ভর্তি পরীক্ষা সম্পন্ন, উপস্থিতির হার ৮৯.৮%
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Begin Shooting For Lag Jaa Gale? Their Video From Marine Drive Goes Viral | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Begin Shooting For Lag Jaa Gale? Their Video From Marine Drive Goes Viral | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Fans spotted Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya shooting at Marine Drive in Mumbai. They are reportedly teaming up for Dharma Productions’ upcoming action drama Lag Jaa Gale.

Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya were spotted shooting at Marine Drive in Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya were spotted shooting at Marine Drive in Mumbai

Lakshya, Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are set to star in Dharma Productions’ upcoming action drama Lag Jaa Gale. Last month, several reports stated that the actors have begun filming in Mumbai for the Raj Mehta-directed film. Now, fans recently spotted Janhvi and Lakshya filming at Marine Drive in Mumbai, and their video has gone viral on social media. Fans wondered whether they are shooting for the film, or collaborating on an ad. Lag Jaa Gale marks Lakshya’s fourth project with Dharma after Kill, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, and Chand Mera Dil with Ananya Panday.

Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Spotted At Marine Drive

A video that has surfaced on Reddit’s BollyBlindsNGossip page shows Janhvi and Lakshya seated next to each other at Marine Drive, while the cameras record them. They both smile and flash a thumbs up. While The Ba***ds Of Bollywood actor rocked a pink shirt with grey pants, Janhvi was seen in an ethnic suit. While many netizens wondered whether they are shooting for Lag Jaa Gale, a few speculated it could also be for an ad. Check out the video below!

About Lag Jaa Gale

Dharma Productions’ upcoming action drama Lag Jaa Gale, headlined by Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor with Tiger Shroff joining the cast, has moved into an intensive filming phase. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, is scheduled to be shot without breaks, with the makers locking a continuous timeline from December through March in Mumbai.

According to Mid Day, the actors have committed dedicated dates for the three-month shoot, and Raj Mehta intends to complete filming by March-end. The team is reportedly targeting a theatrical release in the second half of 2026.

The film brings Lakshya and Tiger Shroff together in an action-heavy narrative built around revenge. Another source told Mid Day that the clash between their characters will form a major attraction, with high-energy sequences planned through the schedule. The story also builds drama around Janhvi Kapoor’s character, creating a triangle at the centre of the plot.

First Published:

January 04, 2026, 16:03 IST

News movies bollywood Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Begin Shooting For Lag Jaa Gale? Their Video From Marine Drive Goes Viral
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
কতিপয় রিটার্নিং অফিসারদের কর্মকাণ্ডে জামায়াতের উদ্বেগ

কতিপয় রিটার্নিং অফিসারদের কর্মকাণ্ডে জামায়াতের উদ্বেগ

Zendaya’s Sweet Gesture After Chase Infiniti’s One Battle After Another | N18G

Zendaya’s Sweet Gesture After Chase Infiniti’s One Battle After Another | N18G

কাজের ধরন বদলে দিচ্ছে গুগলের নতুন ৩ এআই টুল

কাজের ধরন বদলে দিচ্ছে গুগলের নতুন ৩ এআই টুল

Anurag Kashyap Calls Dhurandhar A ‘Significant Film’, Says Aditya Dhar Is ‘Not An Opportunist Like Others’ | Bollywood News

Anurag Kashyap Calls Dhurandhar A ‘Significant Film’, Says Aditya Dhar Is ‘Not An Opportunist Like Others’ | Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt Shares A Beautiful Family Photo With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha: ‘Up You Go Love’ | Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt Shares A Beautiful Family Photo With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha: ‘Up You Go Love’ | Bollywood News

বিএনপির মনোনয়ন পেয়েও অস্বস্তিতে শরিক দলের প্রার্থীরা

বিএনপির মনোনয়ন পেয়েও অস্বস্তিতে শরিক দলের প্রার্থীরা

খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
দেশমাতার রুহের মাগফেরাত কামনায় কোরআন খতম ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত।
দেশমাতার রুহের মাগফেরাত কামনায় কোরআন খতম ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত।
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST