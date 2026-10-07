Javed Akhtar Says Most People Follow Birth Religion And Beliefs Inherited From Parents: ‘We Trust An Idea’ | Bollywood News

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Javed Akhtar has questioned whether religious faith is a conscious choice, pointing out that most people follow the religion they are born into. In a recent conversation with Express Hindi with Saurabh Dwivedi, the veteran writer and lyricist also explained why he believes emotional comfort cannot be treated as proof that a religious belief is true.
Javed Akhtar on why people hold on to faith
Javed Akhtar said that religion can offer comfort when people are going through difficult times. However, he questioned whether feeling reassured by the idea of a higher power means that the belief itself is true. According to him, people can find comfort in believing that someone is watching over them, even when there is no proof for that belief. He compared this to convincing yourself that something good is going to happen simply because the thought makes you feel secure.
He used Elon Musk as an example. Akhtar said, “Believe it from your heart that next month he is going to send me two, four, six billion dollars, and then keep saying next month, next month, and remain happy. How reassuring would it be if you thought that Elon Musk is my brother? You would be happy, right?”
He questioned how much of religion is a personal choice
Javed Akhtar also questioned whether people really choose their religion. He said most people follow the faith they grew up with and pointed out that 99% of people die in the religion they were born into. He questioned how often people later stop and examine those beliefs for themselves, instead of simply continuing to follow what they were taught as children.
Javed Akhtar says ideas should be questioned
Javed Akhtar also said there is a difference between trusting a person and trusting an idea. He believes ideas should be judged on their own, because people can change their views.
“Our story is different. We don’t trust a person. We trust an idea. That person may say something else tomorrow, it doesn’t make any difference to us. We trust the idea, logic and reason,” he went onto say, adding “What happens with a person who is religious, or a person of faith, is that he trusts a person. Whatever his parents told him, he probably trusts his parents. Or he may find a saint. There are 10 major religions in the world. And to say that they are all the same is nonsense. They are all different.”
Javed Akhtar has spoken openly about his atheism for years. In a 2005 India Today Conclave speech, he said, “I am an atheist, I have no religious beliefs.”
Javed Akhtar stated that most people do not make a conscious choice about their religion, noting that 99% of people die in the faith they were born into and inherit from their parents.
Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More
October 07, 2026, 07:45 IST