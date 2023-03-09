Jawan Actress Nayanthara’s 1st Public Appearance With Twins; Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra To Part Ways?

Karan Kundrra’s recent Tweet has left TejRan fans wondering if all is not well between him and his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. On Tuesday late night, Karan took to his Twitter account and shared a cryptic note. “na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota,” Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor wrote.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared selfies with the makers of Indian version of the international web series, Citadel. The actress shared photos with Raj and DK, of The Family Man fame. In the other photo shared by Samantha, her co-star Varun Dhawan is seen posing with the makers. The stars and the show’s makers seem to be travelling to some destination to shoot the series.

Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor starrer much-awaited film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar has finally been released in theatres today! RK and Shraddha fans have been super excited to witness the fresh pairing on screen. The movie’s first reactions and reviews are also deeming the flick a blockbuster hit. And now, the early figures of the first-day collection seem to cement the audience’s view.

After piquing the interests of the audience for a long time, the makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer murder mystery have finally unveiled the trailer of their upcoming project Gumraah, and it will surely give you goosebumps. For those unaware, Gumrah is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Thadam, which was directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The crime-thriller is based on true events.

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan became parents to twin sons in October, last year. At the time, Vignesh took to Twitter and announced the news with pictures of their newborn babies. The couple dated for almost several years before tying the knot on June 9, 2022. Of late, the couple has shared a slew of pictures of their adorable little munchkins on social media, but they haven’t revealed the face of their babies, yet. The duo’s fans are super excited to catch a glimpse of their little ones, and much to their fans’ surprise, the couple has finally made their first public appearance with their twins!

