Jay Bhanushali- Miesha Iyer’s Concert Video Goes Viral, Arti Singh SHUTS Down Dating Rumours: ‘Check Your Facts’ | Television News

Jay Bhanushali attended a concert with Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Miesha Iyer. After the video went viral, Arti Singh set the record straight, clarifying Meisha is his Rakhi sister

Arti Singh Clarifies Miesha Iyer Is Jay Bhanushali’s Rakhi Sister After Concert Video Goes Viral

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij hit the headlines a few months ago after rumours about their divorce surfaced on the Internet. However, Mahhi later slammed the ‘false narratives’ and warned of legal action amid the online speculation. Now, a video of Jay attending Bismil concert in Mumbai with his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Meisha Iyer is going viral on social media. One Instagram page shared the video, calling Meisha the ‘mystery girl’, leading fans to speculate whether they were dating. Amid the online chatter, Arti Singh stepped in to clarify the situation. Slamming the dating speculations, she clarified that Miesha is Jay’s Rakhi sister. Many fans also confirmed this in the comments, stating they are indeed rakhi brother and sister.

Jay Bhanushali And Miesha Iyer’s Concert Video

The viral video showed Jay Bhanushali and Meisha Iyer enjoying sufi singer Bismil’s concert in Mumbai. One Instagram page shared the video and wrote, “Special friend,” hinting at a love angle. Meanwhile, another Instagram page shared the video with the caption dubbing Meisha as the ‘mystery girl’, leading a few netizens to wonder whether she and Jay are dating. Soon after the speculations began, Jay’s fans commented that that they are Rakhi brother and sister. Arti Singh also stepped in to clarify the situation, and shut down dating speculations. She commented on the post, and urged people to check facts before jumping to conclusions. “U guys write anything … she is his Rakhi sister … check your facts,” read her comment.

For the unversed, Jay and Miesha were both contestants on the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 15, which aired from October 2021 to January 2022.

Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Divorce Rumours

In October, Mahhi Vij strongly reacted to rumours suggesting trouble in her marriage with Jay Bhanushali. Reacting to a report on Instagram, she slammed “false narratives” and warned that she is prepared to take legal action against those spreading misinformation. Her statement came amid a surge of online chatter claiming the couple was heading for divorce.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knot in 2011 and are proud parents to three children – daughter Tara, born in 2019, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in in 2017.

