Jaya Prada, Poorna, and Sakshi Chaudhary’s Suvarna Sundari To Release On This Date

Director Surendra Madarapu’s ambitious project Suvarna Sundari has been creating ripples ever since the film was announced. The Telugu-language supernatural thriller boasts an ensemble cast comprising senior actress Jay Prada, Akhana star Poorna, and Telugu actress Sakshi Chaudhary. Earlier, Suvarna Sundari was supposed to release in 2019. However, the film got shelved owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the much-anticipated film is heading for a release on February 3.

Suvarna Sundari has intrigued audiences with its gripping trailer, teaser, and amazing collection of songs. As per ETimes, the film boasts technical brilliance. The makers have vouched that the supernatural thriller will be a visual spectacle, giving movie buffs a unique experience. Speaking on his film, filmmaker Surendra Madarapu has confirmed that Suvarna Sundari will be released on February 3.

Wishing everyone a happy Sankranthi and congratulating SS Rajamouli’s RRR’s iconic win, the director wrote, “Greetings to all. First of all Happy Sankranthi to all… Also thanks to Rajamouli and the RRR team for making the Telugu film industry world appreciative with the Golden Globe Award.”

“When it comes to the movie Suvarna Sundari… it is a supernatural thriller. Till now the teaser, songs, and trailer released in connection with the movie have received a very good response. This movie should be released already. The release was postponed due to the effect of Corona… We were waiting for a better time,” added Surendra.

Veerababu, who assisted Surendra Madarapu in his PR work shared his experience of watching Suvarna Sundari. He said, “I have known Surendra for 10 years. I worked as a PR for his films. I happened to watch his latest film ‘Suvarna Sundari… due to Coronavirus, the release was postponed. Now the situation has changed. All the movies are released one by one. After I saw this movie I asked (Surendra) what’s stopping you from releasing such a good movie?

“I insisted to release it immediately. Because the music and background music given by Sai Karthik in this movie is on a level. Also, Jaya Prada, Poorn, and Sakshi Choudhary acted brilliantly in their roles. In terms of content, be it visuals, surely this movie will give a new experience to the audience. It hits theatres on February 3. It is a good movie… I am sure that the audience will appreciate it…” spoke Veerababu, showering praises on Surendra’s mettle as a director.

Besides the three central actresses, Suvarna Sundari also stars Sai Kumar, Nagineedu, Ram Maddukuri, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Avinash, Sathya Prakash, and Indra in titular roles. The supernatural horror is produced by ML Lakhsmi and by S Team Pictures.

