Jayasurya-Starrer Eesho To Release Directly on OTT; Know Release Date, Platform

The makers of actor Jayasurya’s Eesho, directed by Nadirshah, have opted for a direct digital release. The long-delayed film is all set to stream on SonyLIV from October 5 this year onwards in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. It is known that the popular OTT platform bagged the streaming rights of the film after paying the highest amount ever paid for a Jayasuriya-starrer film.

Jayasurya reunited with the director after the comedy entertainer Amar Akbar Anthony, which was released in 2015. The film stars Namitha Pramod, another Amar Akbar Anthony cast member, in the female lead role of an advocate named Aswathi. Eesho also showcases the talents of Jaffer Idukki, Johnny Antony, and Suresh Krishna in pivotal roles.

The film, billed as a thriller, is produced by Actor Arun Narayan’s production company. Eesho is scripted by Suneesh Varanad, who is known for writing the Indrajith-Manju Warrier’s film, Mohanlal. Suneesh is also known for writing several famous Malayalam books.

The new Nadirshah-Jayasurya film was embroiled in controversy last year due to its title, as Eesho is the Malayalam name of Jesus. However, the plea to restrict the film’s release was dismissed by the Kerala High Court. The film has been shot in and around locations of Mundakayam, Kuttikkanam, Peerumedu, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Dubai.

Roby Varghese Raj, who is known for Love Action Drama and The Great Father is the cinematographer for the project, the art direction is by Sujith Raghav. Shameer Muhammed is in charge of the editing department, while the director will also be composing the music to lyrics penned by Sujesh Hari. Rahul Raj will provide the background score.

Jayasurya’s previous outing was John Luther, an investigation thriller. On the professional front, the actor has a host of highly ambitious projects namely Kathanar, Ramasethu, Enthada Saji, and Aadu 3.

