Jennifer Lopez Sings ‘On The Floor’ At Udaipur Rehearsals Ahead Of Netra Mantena–Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding | Hollywood News

JLo arrives in Udaipur for Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding. A video shows Jennifer Lopez rehearsing On The Floor ahead of her performance at the lavish celebration.

A rehearsal video of Jennifer Lopez singing her hit song On The Floor has gone viral

American singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has arrived in Udaipur for the extravagant wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder of Superorder. This marks Lopez’s second visit to India after her 2015 performance at the lavish Sanjay Hinduja–Anu Mahtani wedding, also held in Udaipur.

Jennifer Lopez Lights Up Rehearsals in Udaipur

Ahead of her grand performance, multiple videos of Lopez rehearsing at the venue have gone viral. Shared by Team Gangaur Ghat Udaipur on Instagram, the clips capture her practising her hit track On The Floor with a team of backup dancers. Even during rehearsal, the energy was unmistakable as she sang and moved with her signature precision and charisma.

Grand Arrival Sparks Buzz as Paparazzi Mistake Her for Rihanna

Lopez landed in Udaipur on Saturday, November 22. At the airport she waved at photographers and even blew them a flying kiss, but in a humorous moment, members of the paparazzi mistakenly addressed her as Rihanna, repeatedly calling out, “Welcome to India, Rihanna ma’am.” JLo, dressed in an oversized brown fur coat, matching sunglasses, black heels and her hair in a sleek ponytail, smiled politely before heading straight to her car without stopping to pose.

Bollywood Stars Bring the Heat at the Sangeet

The wedding festivities kicked off with a star-studded sangeet ceremony on Friday, November 21. Ranveer Singh delivered a high-voltage performance, followed by equally electric sets from Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. Their performances ignited the celebrations and set the tone for the days ahead.

Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Dia Mirza Dominate the Mehendi Ceremony

The next day’s mehendi ceremony was steeped in glamour. Madhuri Dixit took the stage and performed an unforgettable medley including Dola Re Dola from Devdas, Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi, A.R. Rahman’s Jai Ho, Rangilo Maaro Dholna and more. The event was hosted by Dia Mirza, who brought warmth and elegance to the evening.

Nora Fatehi also delivered a show-stopping set, dancing to her biggest hits and even singing portions of her songs live, much to the delight of guests.

A Hollywood Touch to a Royal Indian Celebration

With Jennifer Lopez headlining the entertainment and Bollywood’s biggest names lighting up the ceremonies, the Netra Mantena–Vamsi Gadiraju wedding has transformed Udaipur into a global spectacle. As festivities continue, JLo’s presence adds an unmistakable Hollywood sheen to what is already one of the most talked-about celebrations of the year.

