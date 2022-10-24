সোমবার , ২৪ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৮ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Jin to Appear on the Upcoming Episode of SBS’ Running Man, Details Inside

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৪, ২০২২ ৫:৫৫ অপরাহ্ণ
bts jin 1


It was recently announced that BTS’ eldest member Kim Seokjin will be enlisting in South Korea’s mandatory military service, followed by the other band members. However, before he leaves, Jin has a couple of projects lined up, much to ARMYs’ delight. The singer will be releasing his solo track, The Astronaut with Cold Play’s Chris Martin. Besides that, he will also be appearing on the October 30th episode of SBS’ popular variety show, Running Man.

SBS took to their official Twitter handle to make the announcement on October 24. They shared a photo of Jin with comedian Ji Seok Jin.

Take a look at the official announcement:

Meanwhile, Jin was recently seen at the airport in Seoul as he jetted off to Australia for his performance at the Coldplay concert. He will be performing his new song with Coldplay at the British band’s live concert in Argentina. The performance will be broadcast in cinemas across the world and tickets are available now.

BigHit Music published a statement via the K-pop boyband’s official Weverse page earlier today (October 20) to announce member Jin’s upcoming appearance at Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour stop in Argentina. Set to be held at 7pm ET on October 28, the Coldplay concert will take place at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires. The concert will be held several hours after the single is scheduled to be released officially, at midnight ET that same day.

Jin announced that he will be dropping his solo track during the group’s Busan concert. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

Source link

৫-১১ বছর বয়সীর ভ্যাকসিন: মানতে হবে যেসব শর্ত-নির্দেশনা