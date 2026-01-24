Joe Root masterclass levels ODI series as England beat Sri Lanka in Colombo | Cricket News

England’s Joe Root celebrates his fifty runs (AP)

Joe Root delivered a masterclass in control and composure on a treacherous Colombo surface as England held their nerve to secure a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, levelling the three-match ODI series at 1-1. With the series on the line, Root anchored the chase with a measured 75, guiding England past a tricky target of 220 with 22 balls to spare. It was a knock built on patience and clarity, exactly what the conditions demanded.

“Nice to get a win on a very difficult surface. The key when you come here is to play as late as possible. To be brutally honest, it wasn’t a great wicket for ODI cricket. But we adapted well and learned from the mistakes in the first game,” Root said. The chase was anything but straightforward. The pitch stayed low and gripped sharply, turning even a modest total into a serious challenge. England lost wickets at regular intervals, but Root’s calm presence ensured the innings never spiralled. Using the sweep and reverse sweep effectively, he disrupted Sri Lanka’s spinners, worked the ball into gaps and rotated strike smartly. His 81-run partnership with captain Harry Brook for the fourth wicket proved decisive, allowing England to regain control as Root reached his fifty from 52 balls. Sri Lanka eventually broke the stand through Asitha Fernando, whose pinpoint yorker trapped Root lbw. By then, England needed just 42 from 59 balls. Jos Buttler ensured there were no late scares, finishing the chase with an unbeaten 33 off 21 deliveries. Earlier, England’s bowling blueprint paid off handsomely. Brook leaned heavily on spin, using six slow bowlers as Sri Lanka were dismissed with three balls remaining. England bowled 40.3 overs of spin, the most they have ever delivered in an ODI, eclipsing their previous record of 36 overs against Pakistan in Sharjah in 1985. Sri Lanka made promising starts but failed to capitalise, repeatedly finding fielders while attempting big shots. No batter reached a half-century. Kusal Mendis looked fluent during his 26 but was run out attempting a risky single. “We were short by 30 runs. Kusal’s run out was crucial. But credit to England. We tried everything and the way Joe Root batted made the difference,” Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said. The series decider will be played at the same venue on Tuesday, after which both sides move to Kandy for a three-match T20I series, serving as final preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India.