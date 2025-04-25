Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ২৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ১২ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
Justin Bieber Demands Respect For Personal Space In Hard-Hitting Post

Justin Bieber Demands Respect For Personal Space In Hard-Hitting Post


In a hard-hitting post, Justin Bieber recently opened up about the constant attention on celebrities’ lives.

Justin Bieber recently opened up about the relentless spotlight on celebrities, especially while navigating personal struggles. Expressing his frustration, he called out “aggressive” paparazzi for clicking pictures without consent, highlighting how little regard they have for a person’s emotions. In a video shared on his social media handle, the singer candidly exposed the invasive behaviour, earning widespread support from fans online.

On his Instagram handle, Justin Bieber shared a video calling out the relentless harassment he faced from some media personnel, leaving fans rallying behind his powerful message. In the clip, the Baby singer is seen walking down a lane as shutterbugs flash cameras in his face, clearly ignoring his personal space and consent. Visibly upset, Bieber remarks, “Look at these guys,” pointing to the aggressive behaviour. Alongside the video, he penned a strong caption: “This has to stop.”

Bieber’s fans and friends from the industry came in his support and expressed their concern for him. Jane Williamson wrote, “This is so sad.” Bidesao commented, “New episode of black mirror.” “How is this not harassment?” read Pushpek Sindhu’s comment.

Meanwhile, a person mentioned, “Dang, I think this is the first celeb POV of paparazzi we’ve gotten… really does show the perspective.” “Praying for you, JB! This would be such a tough way to live every day,” read yet another comment.

This is not the first time Bieber has voiced his opinion while lashing out at the paparazzi. Earlier, when one of the paparazzi wished him “Good morning” while clicking his pictures, he replied, “No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?” He even walked up to them, made a gesture of “money” and mentioned, “Money, money, money, money, money. Get outta here, bro. Money—that’s all you want. You don’t care about human beings. That’s all you care about, guys. Is money. You don’t care about people. Only money. … You don’t care about human beings.”

Coming to his personal life, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who were married since 2018, are also blessed with their first child in August 2024. Recently, the singer addressed his divorce rumours with Hailey and confirmed the same.

Source link

