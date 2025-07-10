Justin Bieber Teases New Album ‘Swag’; Hailey Shuts Down Divorce Rumours With Fiery Shout-Out | Hollywood News

Last Updated: July 11, 2025, 05:28 IST

On Thursday, the pop superstar sparked a frenzy after billboards with the word “Swag” and images of Bieber surfaced in Reykjavik, Iceland and Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber teases his album Swag as Hailey Bieber drops a fiery message with baby Jack.

Justin Bieber is finally teasing his much-anticipated seventh studio album, reportedly titled Swag. On Thursday, the pop superstar sparked a frenzy after billboards with the word “Swag” and images of Bieber surfaced in Reykjavik, Iceland and Los Angeles. Soon after, he shared snapshots of those billboards on Instagram, one of which hinted at a tracklist featuring titles like “All I Can Take,” “Walking Away,” “Dadz Love” and “Forgiveness.”

While there’s been no official announcement about a release date, The Hollywood Reporter claims that Swag could hit streaming platforms as early as Friday.

Bieber, a two-time Grammy winner known for his R&B-infused pop hits like “Baby,” “Sorry,” and “Stay” with The Kid Laroi, rose to stardom as a tween under the guidance of Usher and Scooter Braun. His fanbase remains one of the most loyal in pop culture history, and this upcoming album could mark a fresh chapter in his evolving musical journey.

As speculation surrounding his marriage continues to swirl online, Hailey Bieber came forward to back her husband and she did it in classic Hailey style. In a July 10 Instagram Story, she reshared the album’s cover art, which features a black-and-white portrait of herself, Justin, and their 10-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber. Along with the image, Hailey wrote, “Is it finally clocking to you f–king losers?” — a fiery clapback aimed at persistent divorce rumours.

Hailey’s caption wasn’t just aimed at critics but also doubled as a cheeky nod to a viral video from earlier this year where Justin confronted paparazzi for following him during a quiet beach outing in Malibu.

In 2023, Bieber made headlines after selling the rights to his music catalogue including chart-toppers like “Sorry” and “Baby” to U.K.-based Hipgnosis in a deal reportedly worth $200 million.

With the Swag era now officially teased, fans are counting down to what could be one of the most personal albums from Bieber yet.

