Kailash Kher on 20-Year ‘Familial Relationship’ With AR Rahman: ‘They Had Hindu Names But…’ | Exclusive

When you think of musical duos that have rocked the Indian music industry, Kailash Kher and AR Rahman are probably not the first pair that pops into your head—but they should be. With Rahman’s futuristic compositions and Kailash Kher’s voice that feels like it was plucked straight from the earth, their collaborations have created some of the most soul-stirring music to ever grace our ears. But what’s the real story behind their partnership? It’s not just about the notes and melodies; it’s about family, faith, and a spiritual bond that goes way beyond the studio.

In an exclusive candid chat with News18 Showsha, Kailash Kher laid bare the roots of his deep connection with the music maestro. “I have had a familial relationship with AR Rahman sir from the very beginning, ever since my career started,” Kher said, sounding more like a long-lost brother than a collaborator. “This bond has been there since 2004, a time when I didn’t even know which direction I would take because I hadn’t come to become a playback singer.”

Imagine that—Kailash Kher, the voice behind ‘Teri Deewani,’ didn’t even plan on being a playback singer. Life had other plans, and as Kher put it, “When you don’t come with the intention to become something, whatever happens feels like a surprise. But at the same time, you are being molded. These are your formative moments, actually.” Kher’s career might have been full of surprises, but none were as sweet as the bond he formed with Rahman and his family.

Kher’s relationship with Rahman wasn’t just a professional one; it was, and remains, deeply personal. “Circumstances are shaping you, your image, and your future. More than just singing for a person, it’s about connecting with a person, mingling with their family, and becoming a part of that family,” Kher shared. And boy, did he connect.

Recounting his early days with Rahman, Kher painted a picture of a friendship that transcended music. “At that time, I was very close to Amma (AR Rahman’s mother) and the entire family,” Kher recalled with warmth. “I was also very close to Reihana Aapa (AR Reihana aka AR Rahman’s sister).” Kher wasn’t just a guest at the Rahman household—he was family.

“Initially, they had Hindu names, but later, around seven or eight years before I met them, they had embraced a different tradition and changed their names,” Kher shared, hinting at the spiritual transformation within the Rahman family. This change, however, only strengthened the bond between Kher and the Rahmans. “My emotional connection with them was also rooted in the fact that we share the same Sanatan (eternal) beliefs, although they had changed their religious practices. This deepened our bond, and Amma was very fond of me.”

In an era when music collaborations often seem transactional, it’s refreshing to hear about a partnership built on shared meals, late-night conversations, and spiritual kinship. “Whenever I went for recording, I would stay at their home. In the early days, Rahman sir wasn’t too busy, and Amma would invite me over even without any recording, so I would stay there for 15-20 days,” Kher reminisced. Can you imagine? It’s like the musical version of crashing at your best friend’s house just because you can’t get enough of their mom’s cooking.

But this wasn’t just about delicious home-cooked meals and late-night jam sessions. Their bond deepened further as Kher became a part of Rahman’s spiritual journey. “The bond formed during those days—living there, eating their food, being part of their environment—was very strong. Later, my connection with Rahman sir also extended to his spiritual path because his guru, who follows a different religious practice, liked my music and my thought process. Spirituality, no matter the language or method, has a way of attracting everyone.”

And so, the relationship between these two musical giants isn’t just about creating hits like ‘Arziyan’ or contributing to soundtracks for films like ‘Mimi’ and ‘Swades’. It’s about a shared journey, a melding of souls through music, faith, and friendship. Kher wrapped it all up beautifully, saying, “That’s why our bond deepened so much that now, as musicians and creative souls, we share a familial feeling that is still very strong.”

And let’s not forget that this bromance has its own Hollywood chapter, too. “We have even sung Tamil and Hollywood songs for Rahman sir, including for a film called ‘Couples Retreat’. Some of the Tamil songs have become super hits, as I’ve heard,” Kher added, proving that their musical magic knows no borders.

So the next time you listen to a Rahman-Kher collaboration, know that you’re not just hearing a song. You’re eavesdropping on a conversation between family, sharing a meal with kindred spirits, and touching the very essence of what makes music such a powerful, universal language.